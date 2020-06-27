Ghostbusters’ Dan Aykroyd Reflects On Late Harold Ramis’ Absence In The Afterlife Sequel

Which is gorgeous in its personal method, contemplating that if the entire chatter after the primary trailer was launched is to be believed, the youngsters we’re following in Ghostbusters: Afterlife are Egon Spengler’s grandchildren. Dan Aykroyd himself has put it into the world quite a few instances that the descendants of the unique Ghostbusters can be the main target of this new movie, and he’s even mentioned that this Jason Reitman directed sequel to Ghostbusters II connects outdated franchise DNA with new. To not point out, while you see McKenna Grace’s Phoebe sporting some very familiar-looking spectacles, it’s laborious to not see the household resemblance.