Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

In 2021, Ghostbusters: Afterlife brought the series back to life with new characters and the original cast. The story was about kids who find old Ghostbusters gear and decide to work together with the more experienced team to fight mysterious threats.

There were signs of a business that had reopened at the end, which set the stage for a sequel. The next version of Ghostbusters will return to the big screen in 2024 with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The series will be moving back to New York City, where it all began.

The Ghostbusters are coming back to New York City in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Sony has released the first video for the follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In it, two generations of ghostbusters work together to fight the most powerful ghost they’ve ever seen.

It was set in a small town within Oklahoma in 2021, which was different from New York City. But the trailer makes it look like the group is back in their hometown, facing a very cold enemy this time. Finally, the fifth movie in the series is about to come out next year. This is all you need to know regarding the movie 2024.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release Date:

Sony has pushed back the release dates of seven movies because of strikes in Hollywood. The new date for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is March 29, 2024.

The release date of the new Ghostbusters film has been shifted from Christmas to the Easter weekend in 2024. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have stopped work on more than just Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Sony has also had to delay Gran Turismo, Madame Web, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, as well as other movies.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Cast:

Because Afterlife was so well received, Sony Pictures launched the follow-up in April 2022, with Reitman back as director. Kenan would take over as director from Reitman in December of that same year, while the other actors would continue to play their roles.

The beginning of main photography in March 2023 and its end in June 2023 happened at the same time as the news of new cast members, such as Nanjiani, Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind.

While Ivan Reitman directed the initial two Ghostbusters movies and created more movies until his death in February 2022, he will not take part in the making of this movie, which will be a tribute to him.

Kumail Nanjiani, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind have also been cast in roles that have not been made public yet.

Finn Wolfhard plays Trevor Spengler

Mckenna Grace plays Phoebe Spengler

Patton Oswalt plays Hubert

William Atherton plays Walter Peck

Carrie Coon plays Callie Spengler

Paul Rudd plays Gary Grooberson

Annie Potts plays Janine Melnitz

Bill Murray plays Dr. Peter Venkman

Ernie Hudson plays Dr. Winston Zeddemore

Celeste O’Connor plays Lucky Domingo

Dan Aykroyd plays Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz

Logan Kim plays Podcast

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Storyline:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the brush, cornfields, and small town strip of Summerville, OK, will be swapped out for New York City, which was the setting for the first two movies.

The second movie will also be set in the summer, and it will use the famous Ghostbusters firehouse as its main location. Sony’s official description says that the Spengler family will go back to New York and work alongside the original Ghostbusters, who have set up a lab to fight ghosts in a whole new way.

No matter how hard things get for the Ghostbusters, things never stay calm for long. The old and new Ghostbusters have to work together to stop a second Ice Age when an ancient artifact lets out a bad force.

Sony Pictures Entertainment put out a short preview video for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on November 8, 2023. Many viewers found it creepy. Today was also the day that the original video for the movie came out.

In line with its name, the clip for the fifth movie takes fans to a cold and snowy New York City. It’s supposed to be very hot this summer, but New York is having an unusually cold and snowy winter, with pieces of ice sticking out of the ground.

From the beginning of the video, viewers are given information about the Frozen Empire’s scary enemy, “the Death Chill,” which Ray Stantz says is “what is it?” and has the power to kill through fear itself. The video doesn’t give away too many secrets, but it does show just enough to keep people guessing until the movie comes out.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Release:

The original video for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire came out in November 2023, giving people their first real look at the new movie in the series. The video not only shows the story as well as some of the more exciting action scenes, but it also proves that the original Ghostbusters characters aren’t just showing up for a quick surprise.

Dan Aykroyd, who plays Ray Stantz, excitedly gives wise advice to the young ghost hunters. Aykroyd is clearly excited about the future of the series and wants to play a big role.

It’s another throwback to the decade that gave us the first movie. Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” is in the trailer. In addition, the video shows off some new characters, like the one played by Patton Oswalt, as well as hints at a possible new bad guy.

Most importantly, the video will help get people excited about the movie as its March 2024 release date gets closer. This could help Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stay competitive during the early summer movie season, which is very busy.

Where To Watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire:

Moviegoers can only watch the highly anticipated follow-up to the hit movie Afterlife in theaters. If the 2021 movie finally makes it to streaming services such as Hulu, Prime Video, etc., then it’s likely that Frozen Empire will also be available on these services after its theater run is over.

Gil Kenan is in charge of the fifth movie in the popular series. He is best known for directing Monster House, a beloved Halloween movie. Jason Reitman, who directed “Afterlife” and is also producing the new movie with Jason Blumenfeld, wrote the script.