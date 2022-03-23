Ghostbusters Return to the Video Game: Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed Announcement and Trailer

The authors of Predator: Hunting Grounds bet again on asymmetric multiplayer.

Have passed about 40 years since the premiere in theaters of Ghostbusters and despite this, to this day, the Ghostbusters brand continues to arouse passions among children and not so young. However, there are not as many Ghostbusters games as its fans would like, with an irregular quality in recent productions. Something that the authors of Predator: Hunting Grounds hope to change with their new video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Releases on PC and consoles in late 2022Like his previous works, it is an action video game with asymmetric multiplayer in which four players put on the Ghostbusters costumes, while a fifth fan embodies a specter wanting to do mischief and evil. “Ghostbusters is one of the world’s most beloved brands, so we’re doing everything we can to create something special and accessible for its vast fan base,” said IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt.

“If you are one of those who loves movies or games with asymmetric multiplayer, this game is made for you,” adds the manager. The 3DJuegos team has already had the opportunity to see this new title in action, as we told you in our special on Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, in which we review the keys to this multiplayer action game, which will also allow you to enjoy its action In solitary whether you are Ghostbusters or a ghostly entity.

If you love movies or asymmetrical multiplayer games, this is for youIllFonicBefore the start of each match, both Ghostbusters and the players who embody the ghosts will have the opportunity to customize the appearance of their characters, upgrading equipment and even special abilities. As you can see in the Spirits Unleashed announcement trailer, there will be no shortage of iconic gadgets such as the ghost detector or the traps where you can catch them after “burning” them with lightning. To the delight of fans of the series, we will also meet old acquaintances from the film such as Winston Zeddemore, played by Ernie Hudsonwho will give us missions, or Ray Stantz, played by Dan Aykroydwho will give us wise advice about the ghostly world.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed se estrenará a end of this year en PC (vía Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 y Xbox One.

More about: Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters and Illfonic.