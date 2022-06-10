Ghostbusters sign up for PS5 virtual reality with a new game for PlayStation VR2

Ghostbusters VR was already confirmed for Meta Quest 2, but it’s also coming to Sony’s device.

With PlayStation VR2 on the horizon, more and more studios and developers are encouraged to launch their projects on the Sony’s new virtual reality. The author of Tetris Effect confirmed that he will work on something soon, and now nDreams will do the same with the title they have in hand.

We are talking about Ghostbusters VR, an action adventure for four players that was confirmed for Meta Quest 2, but now those responsible have announced what also coming to PlayStation VR 2in collaboration with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and Ghost Corps.

Ghostbusters VR is a cooperative adventure for virtual reality that proposes us to accept the challenge of catching the ghosts that are causing problems in the city of San Francisco. To do this, we will have to use the equipment of the movies while we enjoy doses of terror and humor.

To know the moment of the premiere in the Sony virtual reality device, we have to wait, since, despite the clues, PlayStation VR2 still does not have a confirmed release date. What it does have confirmed are 20 titles that will arrive on the platform from the beginning, so little by little we will discover more protagonists.

