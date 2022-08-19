Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed release date on PC and consoles: Ghostbusters will arrive this year

The multiplayer video game will hit stores for PC, PlayStation and Xbox this coming October 18.

It’s time to call the Ghostbusters! Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is coming this year! llFonic, the studio that has developed the game, announced a few hours ago the launch of the asymmetric multiplayer video game for this October 18 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, inviting its followers to start pre-ordering the title.

“The reaction of the fans of the Ghostbusters has left us amazed“, declares Charles Brungardt, CEO of IllFonic, in impressions shared by the Epic Games Store. “Putting a date on Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and opening the pre-order period has been like a paranormal experience for us, and we are looking forward to all the everyone feels the same from October 18”.

Like Predator: Hunting Grounds, from the same team, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed offers users an adventure where they can choose between being the Ghostbusters, armed with four proton teams to catch a ghost that wanders through unique settings, or being the own spectral creature. “It doesn’t matter if you prefer to hunt or scare,the game is easy to learn and fun to master!”

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will arrive in physical format in SpainIf you want to know more about this proposal before venturing to pay the 31.99 euros set for its purchase, you can read the impressions with Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed by Sergi Bosch, where he made it clear that the video game had left him with better feelings than the previous projects of the company. On the other hand, Meridiem Games will be in charge of the physical distribution of the title in Spain.

A Ghostbusters video game has also been confirmed for Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2, while outside of the film franchise but with a similar premise, Midnight Ghost Hunt was released in early access earlier this year.

