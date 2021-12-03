Ghostrunner’s new DLC Project_Hel introduced with a 2022 free up date

Ghostrunner will release a brand new and vital enlargement on January 27, 2022, as published via IGN solely. After pronouncing it because the “Definitive DLC” closing week, the Ghostrunner builders have unveiled the brand new content material, confirming that this is a DLC centered at the tale of a very powerful personality from the principle sport.

Titled Project_Hel, the brand new DLC will put you within the sneakers of Hel, one of the crucial sophisticated bosses within the unique sport. It is going to be a combat-oriented personality, designed to attraction to “new avid gamers and veterans,” and can characteristic its personal ability development machine.

Project_Hel’s tale will span six missions, following Hel as he descends the Dharma Tower. It is going to additionally come with new enemies, bosses, and 6 new tracks from digital musician Daniel Deluxe. It used to be at the start deliberate as a smaller DLC, however ultimately changed into a “complete Ghostrunner enjoy”.

Along with the brand new tale, 505 Video games is making plans a unfastened beauty pack. The Vacation Pack will come with a number of festive swords and matching gloves, and shall be to be had on December 7.

505 Video games additionally just lately introduced Ghostrunner 2, a sequel this is in building for PS5, Xbox Collection X | S, and PC.

When Project_Hel is introduced, shall be Ghostrunner’s greatest DLC up to now. Gamers can join a non-public beta that may happen previous to release, and members shall be credited to Project_Hel.

Project_Hel will price 14.99 euros, and shall be launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection X | S, Nintendo Transfer, Amazon Luna and PC on January twenty seventh.