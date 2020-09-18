Ghosts star Laurence Rickard gives update on how series 3 is affected by coronavirus

Ghosts star Laurence Rickard has given an update on series three of the BBC sitcom, which plans to start filming someday subsequent yr.

The present follows the antics of Alison and Mike, a younger couple who unexpectedly inherit an enormous mansion, solely to find it is haunted by ghosts from bygone eras, portrayed by the Horrible Histories comedy troupe.

Naturally, lots of the present’s most memorable moments contain the big ensemble forged crowding round one another, however that is probably not advisable whereas filming series three if the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Concepts for the third series are already gestating within the minds of the writing workforce, however simply how they are going to be executed stays unsure as no person might be positive of how the well being disaster will develop.

Co-creator and star Laurence Rickard, who performs Robin the Caveman, gave RadioTimes.com and different press an perception into the challenges of planning a series on this local weather.

“One of many tough issues in the meanwhile is realizing how guidelines and rules will change between now and February,” he stated. “And in addition, I feel everybody’s bought an eye fixed over how totally different productions handle issues and how units work.”

Because the pandemic hit, UK broadcasters have collaborated on tips setting out how units ought to function to reduce the danger of spreading COVID-19.

Whereas no main basic adjustments have been made to the upcoming series simply but, the writers are how they’ll strip again sure scenes.

Rickard continued: “A little bit of a change is making an attempt to maintain an eye fixed on avoiding pointless crowd scenes and issues like that, however we at all times need to be making an attempt to be larger and higher and extra bold.

“I don’t assume we’re tempering it in that sense, we’re simply having to have a look at a number of the practicalities of taking pictures with a barely extra intense eye.”

Whereas filming the second series, as a result of premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer subsequent week, the manufacturing needed to scrap plans for a pivotal crowd scene as social distancing measures had been first launched.

The workforce behind Ghosts will take a more in-depth take a look at the logistics of creating their third series early subsequent yr, when it is hoped they are going to have a clearer image of how COVID-19 will have an effect on taking pictures.

Ghosts co-star Kiell Smith-Bynoe advised RadioTimes.com that filming is seeking to resume someday in “the primary six months” of 2021, relying on scheduling conflicts.

“I feel as a result of so many issues have moved round and different persons are in different productions, a number of the forged are in actually fairly huge productions, so that they’re simply looking for out the supply for everybody,” he stated.

Ghosts was recommissioned for a second and third series final yr.

Ghosts series two airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 21st September. Take a look at our checklist of the very best TV series on BBC iPlayer or go to our TV Information for one thing else to observe.