GhostWire: Tokyo details its duration on PC and PS5, doubling the hours if we want to do everything

Tango Gameworks has commented on how long it will take us to complete both the story and the secondary ones.

After a February full of great releases, the month of March is presented with new faces, with GhostWire: Tokyo being one of the most prominent. The new game of Tango Gameworks It proposes an experience of terror and action bathed in the direct influences of Japanese mythology, and has been gaining interest as its premiere has approached.

One of the doubts that assail the undecided has to do with the duration of the game, and in an interview with Wccftech, the director Kenji Kimura solves it for us. Regarding the story, the approximate time that we will have to invest will be 15 hours in your main campaignbut will be greatly expanded by the addition of the child content.

Doing all the secondary ones will take you double the time or moreKenji Kimura“If you want to enjoy all the side quests, depending on your skill level it will probably take twice as long or more,” explains Kimura. “So we could say that it lasts between 30 and 40 hours if you want to do all the secondary content”, he clarifies, although it should be noted that these numbers are usually fattening to convince those who continue to have the duration of a game as one of the fundamental reasons to buy it from the beginning or not.

GhostWire: Tokyo release date on PC and PlayStation 5 is set for the next March 25th, although owners of a PS4 can also access a free download of a visual novel that has been published on the PS Store as a prequel. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to play the title of Tango, so we leave you our impressions of GhostWire: Tokyo so you can get an idea of ​​what you can expect at the end of the month.

