GhostWire: Tokyo is coming: Japan’s terrifying mythology has already gone through an age rating

The game does not have a specific date yet, but it is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022.

We are not sure why, but the Japanese paranormal world draws our attention especially. Tango Gameworks is fully aware of this fascination, and that is why he has wanted to exploit the culture of terrifying ghosts and mythological beings in his next GhostWire: Tokyo. The game has already raised audiences’ expectations with trailers that mix tension with fantasy. And after a delay, its developers promised the launch for the first quarter 2022.

GhostWire: Tokyo to premiere in the first quarter of 2022It seems that soon we will have more information about this release date, as the title has passed through the age rating system in South Korea. In this way, and taking into account that the title will be released soon, Tango Gameworks is preparing for the final phase of the development of GhostWire: Tokyo, since the evaluation of its content is usually indicative that it is practically finished.

The plot of GhostWire: Tokyo is most disturbing, as the inhabitants of the Japanese capital begin to disappear in strange circumstances. With the help of a powerful arsenal of spectral abilitiesAs players, we must save the city from very diverse nightmares, since Japanese culture has stories of peaceful ghosts and really dangerous beings.

The work of Tango Gameworks has already exhibited its benefits on PS5, a platform that has confirmed the Dynamic 4K with Ray Tracing and the features around the controls DualSense, among other things. Of course, its launch is closer and closer, so we have to prepare ourselves for this Tango Gameworks experience that, while maintaining its exclusivity with PS5, aims to scare us to the core.

