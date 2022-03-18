GhostWire: Tokyo publishes its full soundtrack days before its release on PC and PS5

The new Tango Gameworks game opens in a week, on March 25.

There is only one week left for the release on PC and PlayStation 5 of GhostWire: Tokyo, the new game from the hand of Tango Gameworks of which we have already seen several trailers. Its managers revealed to us a few days ago the approximate duration that we are going to need to complete it, and throughout this trip music will become very important.

It consists of 65 musical piecesIn such an engaging and sinister title, but also with high doses of action, the soundtrack plays a fundamental role. At Bethesda they know this and have done a lot of hard work with two hours and 40 minutes of 65 musical pieces dedicated to the game. The good news? That we can now listen to them all thanks to the video they have shared on their YouTube channel.

In this way, we can access the full soundtrack of the title for free, something that is usually unusual, especially in Japanese projects, and more so if we are talking about cases before the game itself is released on the market. A aesthetic pixel art exclusive, courtesy of Ultimate Pixel Crew, accompanies the video that we leave you on these lines.

“In Ghostwire: Tokyo, players tune in to their sixth sense as they uncover the reason for a supernatural conspiracy responsible for the disappearance of almost the entire population of Tokyo. Now players can immerse themselves even further in the beautiful cityscape visited by creatures from all over the world! myths and urban legends with the release of the official soundtrack!” reads the description of the video.

GhostWire: Tokyo has its release date set for the next March 25th, when it will arrive on PC and PS5. At 3DGames we have already been able to test it in advance, so you can take a look at our gameplay impressions to get a better idea of ​​what you can find in the next Tango game, which contrasts with the current landscape rising with a unique and bright personality.

