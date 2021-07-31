Ghulam Nabi Azad mentioned – Congress must get ready for the meeting elections in Jammu and Kashmir, everybody must take part within the elections

Jammu: Senior Congress chief Ghulam Nabi Azad mentioned that on every occasion the Jammu and Kashmir meeting elections are held, everybody must take part in it and Congress must get started making ready for it. In a short lived dialog with journalists out of doors his place of abode right here, Azad mentioned according to a query about the potential of meeting elections within the Union Territory, that at the present the delimitation workout is occurring.Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir: Two CRPF, One Policeman And One Civilian Injured In Grenade Assault In Baramulla

The previous Jammu and Kashmir leader minister is within the town on a three-day consult with and upon his arrival on the airport, supporters demanded the expulsion of Congress leaders who burnt his effigy right through a protest in March. All through a dialog with journalists, when Azad was once advised that the BJP has began arrangements for the meeting elections, he mentioned that every one events, together with the Congress, must get ready. "Everybody must participate within the elections," he mentioned.

Jammu and Kashmir meeting elections usually are held after the final touch of the delimitation procedure within the Union Territory. PDP president and previous leader minister Mehbooba Mufti had introduced that she would now not contest elections till the constitutions of each India and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir got here into pressure in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Middle revoked the particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Mehbooba had mentioned, “In my opinion, this (abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A of the Charter) may be very emotional for me. I fought the primary election by means of taking oath beneath the constitutions of India and the state. I held each the flags in my arms. Until each the constitutions don’t seem to be applied in combination (in J&Okay), I’ve mentioned that I will be able to now not contest the elections in my view.

At the Pegasus espionage controversy, Azad mentioned the opposition has already raised the problem in Parliament and is looking for a dialogue on it. “I’m on a three-day consult with to Jammu and am to be had to everybody in Jammu department, together with my very own birthday party staff and others who wish to speak about their issues of me,” the Congress chief mentioned.

He expressed grief over the lack of lifestyles and assets because of contemporary cloudburst in Kishtwar, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and different hilly spaces and expressed hope that the federal government will care for the sufferers and their households. Previous, a lot of Congress staff amassed out of doors the Jammu airport to obtain Azad and raised slogans in his improve.

Congress chief and JMC councilor Gaurav Chopra mentioned, “Now we have amassed right here to call for the elimination of all those that participated within the protest in opposition to Azad and burnt his effigy.” He was once right here on March 2. The click was once regarding a protest arranged out of doors the membership by means of a bunch of Congress staff led by means of former basic secretary and District Construction Council (DDC) member Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary.

The primary of its sort protest by means of contributors of his personal birthday party in opposition to Azad got here days after a rally arranged by means of ‘G-23’ leaders to honor Azad on the finish of his Rajya Sabha time period. The rally was once noticed as a display of power to ship a message to the birthday party management. A gaggle of ‘G-23’ leaders had demanded a metamorphosis within the group of the Congress birthday party. Chopra had led a protest in opposition to Chowdhury at the similar day in March final yr and mentioned that “an individual who lately contested the DDC election in opposition to birthday party orders isn’t a Congressman and is attempting to weaken the Congress and the BJP.” Running at the directions of RSS.