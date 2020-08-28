Ghulam Nabi Azad’s advice to Congress, if elections not held in CWC, party will sit in opposition for next 50 years

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabin Azad has issued a big statement saying that Congress Working Committee (CWC) elections should not be held if the Congress party wants to sit in the opposition for 50 years. In this regard, Ghulam Nabin Azad said that we are among those who formed Congress after 1970. Let us know that Ghulam Nabi Azad is from 23 people who have demanded change in the party and to hold elections for the new president’s post. Also Read – Congress formed committee for parliamentary affairs, letter bomb sources Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari sidelined

Ghulam Nabi Azad said in this regard that we will suffer every time when those who do not know anything about elections will criticize them. We have worked with many Prime Ministers and Presidents. there must be something. Those who have not come here to do anything are opposing this change. The one who is interested in the Congress party will welcome my decision.

He said that Congress Working Committee should be elected. You cannot remove anyone in the committee, but if I made a false statement, I removed me today. Azad further said that if the Congress party wants to sit in the opposition for the next 50 years, then do not hold elections in the CWC. We are currently in opposition and the ruling party is very strong. In this way, I do not benefit from this, our family relationship is only with the Gandhi family. But today these sycophants have become more close. Loyal is the one who speaks several times to heal the leader.

Azad further said that Sonia Gandhi said that you wrote the letter that is fine but it should not be leaked. After all, what is such a thing in this, then there was a problem. We also wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao at one time. We also questioned him about not becoming a PCC, why are they not becoming PCC heads? Let me tell you that in Congress two torn apart is clearly visible. In such a situation, what decision has to be taken by the party, now it depends on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.