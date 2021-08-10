Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (Celebrity Plus) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (Celebrity Plus) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is an Indian tv serial. The display is being made below the banner of Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Motion pictures, which is being produced by means of Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar. The display stars starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. This can be a remake of Celebrity Jalsha’s Bengali display ‘Kusum Dola’.

Identify Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Primary Solid Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya Sharma

Ayesha Singh Style Drama, Romance Idea Leena Gangopadhyay Director Jaideep Sen, Rajesh Ram Singh Manufacturer Rajesh Ram Singh, Pia Bajpai, Shaika Parveen and Pradeep Kumar Tale and Screenplay Vishal Watwani, Renu Watwani, Laxmi Jaikumar Lyrics and Discussion Rajesh Chawla Ingenious Director Siddhartha Vankar Artwork Director Amit Singh, Shweta Korde Editor Ashish Singh DoP Shailesh Manore Name Monitor Dhruv Dhalla Playback Singer Nishant Pandey Manufacturing Head Pankaj Koushik Manufacturing Space Cockcrow Photos Personal Restricted and Shaika Motion pictures Personal Restricted

Solid

Your entire solid of TV display Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein

Neil Bhatt

As : ACP Virat Chavan

Aishwarya Sharma

As : Patralekha Mohite Patil/Pakhi

Ayesha Singh

As : Sai Joshi/ Sai Virat Chavan

Shailesh Datar

As : Ninad Chavan (Virat’s father)

Bharati Patil

As : Ashwini Ninad Chavan (Virat’s mom)

Adish Vaidya

As : Mohit Chavan (Virat’s brother)

Sneha Bhawsar

As : Karishma Chavan (Mohit’s spouse)

Kishori Shahane

As : Bhavani Chavan (Virat’s elder aunt)

Mridul Kumar Sinha

As : Omkar “Omi” Chavan (Virat’s uncle)

Jitendra Bohara

As : Sunny (Virat’s Buddy)

Sheetal Maulik

As : Sonali Chavan (Omi’s spouse)

Mitali Nag

As : Devyani Chavan

Yamini Malhotra

As : Shivani Chavan (Virat’s Aunt)

Vishavpreet Kaur

As : Vaishali Patil (Pakhi’s mom)

Atul Mahajan

As : Nilesh Patil (Pakhi’s father)

Anjana Nathan

As : Usha (Sai’s Caretaker)

Yogendra Vikram Singh

As : Samrat Chavan (Virat’s elder cousin)

Sanjay Narvekar

As : Kamal Joshi (Sai’s father)

Yash Pandit

As : Akshay (Devyani’s husband)

Hirva Trivedi

As : Harinee Deshpande (Devyani and Pulkit’s daughter)

Particular Appearances

Shalini Singh as Neha (Patralekha’s very best pal)

Ganesh Yadav as Vitthal Mane (Jagtap Mane’ father)

Nidhi Bhagat as Sai’s pal

Siddharth Bodke as Jagtap Mane

Pankaj Vishnu as Dayanand Pawar (Inspector who take fee after Kamal Joshi VRS)

Jitendra Trehan as DIG and boss of Virat Chavan

Minoli Nandwana as Sarita Gupte (Amey’s spouse)

Suraj Sonik as Aniket Morey (Sai’s bestfriend)

Tejasvi Khatal as Madhuri Patil

Deepali Pansare as Bharkha (Lavni Dancer)

Bhagya Bhanushali as Balaram

Kushagre Dua as Amey Gupte (Shivani’s ex-boyfriend)

Deepali Pansare as Bharkha Rani Wagh (A Lavani dancer)

Time

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Celebrity Plus. The primary episode of the display was once launched on 5 October 2020. This display changed Kasauti Zindagi Ki display in time time. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.

Channel Identify Celebrity Plus Display Timings Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm Working Time 22-25 Mins Beginning Date 5 October 2020 Repeat Telecast Time 11 am (might range) Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

In case you have extra information about the display Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable