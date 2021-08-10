Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (Celebrity Plus) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (Celebrity Plus) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is an Indian tv serial. The display is being made below the banner of Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Motion pictures, which is being produced by means of Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar. The display stars starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. This can be a remake of Celebrity Jalsha’s Bengali display ‘Kusum Dola’.
|Identify
|Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
|Primary Solid
|Neil Bhatt
Aishwarya Sharma
Ayesha Singh
|Style
|Drama, Romance
|Idea
|Leena Gangopadhyay
|Director
|Jaideep Sen, Rajesh Ram Singh
|Manufacturer
|Rajesh Ram Singh, Pia Bajpai, Shaika Parveen and Pradeep Kumar
|Tale and Screenplay
|Vishal Watwani, Renu Watwani, Laxmi Jaikumar
|Lyrics and Discussion
|Rajesh Chawla
|Ingenious Director
|Siddhartha Vankar
|Artwork Director
|Amit Singh, Shweta Korde
|Editor
|Ashish Singh
|DoP
|Shailesh Manore
|Name Monitor
|Dhruv Dhalla
|Playback Singer
|Nishant Pandey
|Manufacturing Head
|Pankaj Koushik
|Manufacturing Space
|Cockcrow Photos Personal Restricted and Shaika Motion pictures Personal Restricted
Solid
Your entire solid of TV display Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
Neil Bhatt
As : ACP Virat Chavan
Aishwarya Sharma
As : Patralekha Mohite Patil/Pakhi
Ayesha Singh
As : Sai Joshi/ Sai Virat Chavan
Shailesh Datar
As : Ninad Chavan (Virat’s father)
Bharati Patil
As : Ashwini Ninad Chavan (Virat’s mom)
Adish Vaidya
As : Mohit Chavan (Virat’s brother)
Sneha Bhawsar
As : Karishma Chavan (Mohit’s spouse)
Kishori Shahane
As : Bhavani Chavan (Virat’s elder aunt)
Mridul Kumar Sinha
As : Omkar “Omi” Chavan (Virat’s uncle)
Jitendra Bohara
As : Sunny (Virat’s Buddy)
Sheetal Maulik
As : Sonali Chavan (Omi’s spouse)
Mitali Nag
As : Devyani Chavan
Yamini Malhotra
As : Shivani Chavan (Virat’s Aunt)
Vishavpreet Kaur
As : Vaishali Patil (Pakhi’s mom)
Atul Mahajan
As : Nilesh Patil (Pakhi’s father)
Anjana Nathan
As : Usha (Sai’s Caretaker)
Yogendra Vikram Singh
As : Samrat Chavan (Virat’s elder cousin)
Sanjay Narvekar
As : Kamal Joshi (Sai’s father)
Yash Pandit
As : Akshay (Devyani’s husband)
Hirva Trivedi
As : Harinee Deshpande (Devyani and Pulkit’s daughter)
Particular Appearances
- Shalini Singh as Neha (Patralekha’s very best pal)
- Ganesh Yadav as Vitthal Mane (Jagtap Mane’ father)
- Nidhi Bhagat as Sai’s pal
- Siddharth Bodke as Jagtap Mane
- Pankaj Vishnu as Dayanand Pawar (Inspector who take fee after Kamal Joshi VRS)
- Jitendra Trehan as DIG and boss of Virat Chavan
- Minoli Nandwana as Sarita Gupte (Amey’s spouse)
- Suraj Sonik as Aniket Morey (Sai’s bestfriend)
- Tejasvi Khatal as Madhuri Patil
- Deepali Pansare as Bharkha (Lavni Dancer)
- Bhagya Bhanushali as Balaram
- Kushagre Dua as Amey Gupte (Shivani’s ex-boyfriend)
- Deepali Pansare as Bharkha Rani Wagh (A Lavani dancer)
Time
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Celebrity Plus. The primary episode of the display was once launched on 5 October 2020. This display changed Kasauti Zindagi Ki display in time time. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.
|Channel Identify
|Celebrity Plus
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm
|Working Time
|22-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|5 October 2020
|Repeat Telecast Time
|11 am (might range)
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
