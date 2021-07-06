Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens Pattern #SaiRatRecreatesBollywood After Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh Aka Virat-Sai Dance To Desi Tunes! | 📺 LatestLY

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Superstar Plus hit serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is making noise for the entire proper causes. As within the upcoming episode, the leads Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh aka Virat and Sai are all set to bounce to one of the most iconic songs from Bollywood. Smartly, all this may occur at Sai’s school serve as and so lovers of the display can not stay calm. The lovebirds will recreate Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte tune from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dilli Wali Female friend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and extra. Take a look at netizens’ reactions to the similar under. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: #BoycottGHKKPM Tendencies on Twitter as Fanatics are Unsatisfied With Sai and Virat’s Observe for This Explanation why!

Yay!

Aww!

Why?

Yussss!

Great!

(SocialLY brings you the entire newest breaking information, viral developments and data from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above publish is embeded without delay from the person’s social media account and LatestLY Workforce won’t have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and information showing within the social media publish don’t replicate the reviews of LatestLY, additionally LatestLY does now not suppose any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here