(G)I-DLE And Stray Kids Announced As Part Of The 1st Lineup For Korean Cultural Showcase Event

“Korea on Stage – Suwon Hwaseong” has introduced its first lineup!

“Korea on Stage – Suwon Hwaseong” is a cultural showcase occasion broadcast on KBS and co-hosted by the Cultural Heritage Administration and the town of Suwon.

The first lineup consists of Ok-pop acts Stray Kids and (G)I-DLE, but in addition gukak (Korean conventional music) singers Kim Jun Su and Track So Hee, musical actors Min Woo Hyuk and Jung Yoo Ji, opera singers Kim Younger Mi (soprano) and Kang Yosep (tenor), the Suwon Philharmonic Orchestra, and Korea Home (an artwork firm that focuses on Korean conventional cultural performances).

There may even be a second lineup introduced sooner or later sooner or later.

“Korea on Stage” is a part of a large undertaking from the Korea Cultural Heritage Basis to introduce South Korea’s world cultural heritage to a broader viewers. This undertaking started with the designation of Suwon’s Hwaseong Fortress as a UNESCO World Heritage Web site in 1997.

“Korea on Stage” will be recorded on a particular out of doors stage in entrance of the Hwaseomun Gate on the Hwaseong Fortress on August 22. The occasion will probably be broadcast on KBS on September three at 10:40 p.m. KST. It’s going to even be out there on the KBS World YouTube channel.

