(G)I-DLE Confirmed To Make January Comeback

(G)I-DLE is gearing up for comeback!

On December 9, Newsen reported that (G)I-DLE could be making a comeback in mid-January. Shortly afterwards, Dice Leisure confirmed the information, stating, “(G)I-DLE is getting ready for a comeback with targets for launch in mid-January. Please sit up for their return.”

This might be G(I)-DLE’s first comeback in roughly 5 months because the launch of their single “DUMDi DUMDi” in August. Since their debut, G(I)-DLE has launched hit after hit with songs like “LATATA,” “HANN,” and “OH MY GOD.”

Keep tuned for updates on the comeback!

