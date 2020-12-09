General News

(G)I-DLE Confirmed To Make January Comeback

December 9, 2020
1 Min Read

(G)I-DLE is gearing up for comeback!

On December 9, Newsen reported that (G)I-DLE could be making a comeback in mid-January. Shortly afterwards, Dice Leisure confirmed the information, stating, “(G)I-DLE is getting ready for a comeback with targets for launch in mid-January. Please sit up for their return.”

This might be G(I)-DLE’s first comeback in roughly 5 months because the launch of their single “DUMDi DUMDi” in August. Since their debut, G(I)-DLE has launched hit after hit with songs like “LATATA,” “HANN,” and “OH MY GOD.”

Keep tuned for updates on the comeback!

Sources (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.