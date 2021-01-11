(G)I-DLE Describes New Album Concept And Goals For Comeback

(G)I-DLE is again with a brand new album!

On January 11, the group held an internet showcase to commemorate the discharge of their new mini album “I burn.”

The album, which marks their first comeback in 5 months for the reason that launch of “DUMDi DUMDi,” explores the assorted feelings one experiences after a breakup.

Soyeon launched the album by saying, “We’re singers, and we’re additionally artists who write songs. Reasonably than conveying an idea, we put extra thought into finest convey the feelings. As a multinational group, we wished to convey feelings, since emotions about breakups are common. I hope that these feelings really feel like a novel.”

The album is full of tracks that have been produced by the members themselves, as soon as once more proving (G)I-DLE’s prowess as a self-producing group. Yuqi shared, “I’m glad that I used to be in a position to present via this album that I’m able to composing songs. I’ll work arduous to create a wide range of tracks sooner or later.” Minnie added, “I infused my observe with trustworthy feelings that may’t be proven to anybody else. I’m actually proud and excited to have one in all my songs included on a Korean album for the primary time shortly.”

Soyeon wrote the lyrics and co-composed the music for “HWAA,” the album’s title observe with a catchy hook and conventional Asian instrumentation. She commented, “The observe contains each meanings of the phrase ‘hwa‘—hearth and flower—to specific how each flames and blossoms can bloom on a frozen night time.” Following up with a proof of the three symbols current within the album, she defined, “Winter represents the frozen chilly feelings following a breakup, and hearth represents the will to soften these emotions. The flower represents the chilly however stunning love that follows a breakup.”

Yuqi, who shocked everybody together with her brief coiffure, shared a narrative about how she determined to chop her hair. “It’s my first time having brief hair, so it was a giant change for me as effectively,” she revealed. “I wore a wig at first, however I assumed it made me appear like a mushroom, so I ended up simply really reducing my hair. The model appeared much more pure afterwards.” She went on to notice that she wore a wig throughout filming for his or her teasers and music video.

Soyeon revealed the group’s objective for the album, saying, “I wish to attain No. 1 on the digital charts.” Expressing her want to attach with their followers all around the globe, Shuhua mentioned, “I wish to hear our followers’ cheers in particular person. I wish to meet our followers each in Korea and abroad, and I wish to have a live performance [where the fans] are along with us in a single house.”

Minnie remarked, “We’ve lastly made a comeback in 2021. We labored particularly arduous on this album, so I hope everybody will take pleasure in it. Please spend this winter along with (G)I-DLE.” Yuqi added, “It’s been getting colder. Though this album offers off a chilly feeling, it’s additionally filled with flames. I hope you like it so much.”

Miyeon commented, “We held onto the title observe ‘HWAA’ for nearly a yr. I’m actually glad now that it’s lastly been launched.” Lastly, Soojin concluded, “Please take heed to it so much, and I hope you look ahead to our performances as effectively.”

Should you haven’t already, try the music video for “HWAA” right here!

Supply (1) (2)