(G)I-DLE Drops Teaser For Release Of New Song “i’M THE TREND” Composed By Minnie And Yuqi

(G)I-DLE will probably be releasing their new music “i’M THE TREND” as a digital single!

On July 5, (G)I-DLE held their on-line live performance “I-LAND: WHO AM I” as a method to carry out for his or her followers after canceling their first world tour as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the course of the live performance, the group carried out the brand new observe “i’M THE TREND”—co-composed by members Minnie and Yuqi—for the very first time.

Just some hours later, at midnight KST on July 6, (G)I-DLE formally introduced that they’d be dropping “i’M THE TREND” on-line on July 7 at 6 p.m. KST. The group additionally unveiled a colourful new teaser with the discharge date and time that options references to their previous hits.

Did you tune in to (G)I-DLE’s on-line live performance? Are you excited for the discharge of “i’M THE TREND”? Share your ideas beneath!