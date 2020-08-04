(G)I-DLE Shares Excitement For Summer Comeback, Thoughts About 1st Solo Live performance, And More

On August 3, a showcase for (G)I-DLE’s upcoming single “DUMDi DUMDi” passed off, and the members shared their targets for the comeback, how they ready for his or her return, and extra.

“DUMDi DUMDi” marks the group’s return roughly 4 months since their profitable “Oh my god” comeback.

Soyeon shared that she felt assured and was in a great temper as we speak, whereas Yuqi expressed her pleasure and the way she couldn’t look ahead to the music to be launched.

(G)I-DLE then mentioned their first solo live performance “I-LAND: WHO AM I,” which passed off on-line final month. The members every had solo levels, and so they have been all content material with the way it had turned out. Soyeon stated, “I wish to give myself 5 out of 5 factors. There have been plenty of issues I wished to indicate once I was a trainee, and there’s a restrict in relation to music present performances. I used to be so glad that I used to be lastly in a position to showcase a sort of stage that I can carry out nicely.” Yuqi went on to say about her personal stage, “5 factors usually are not sufficient. If you happen to see the efficiency, you’ll have the ability to see my many numerous sides. The general public doesn’t know what place I’m within the group, however I’m a vocalist. I used to be in a position to present my abilities as a vocalist for the primary time.” Shuhua even stated, “I wish to give myself 5 factors too. My stage was very stunning. Once I seemed on the monitor, I virtually fell in love with myself,” making her groupmates snigger.

Minnie additionally stated, “It was unlucky that we couldn’t immediately meet our Neverland ((G)I-DLE)’s fandom identify) despite the fact that it was our first live performance, however our followers cheered us on lots by means of the dwell feedback. I used to be shocked when Neverland’s fan chant got here on throughout our closing ‘LATATA‘ stage. I virtually cried as a result of I used to be so moved.”

Composed by Soyeon and Pop Time, (G)I-DLE’s upcoming music “DUMDi DUMDi” is a tropical dance monitor with a Moombahton rhythm, making it good for the summer time. Soyeon defined, “Whereas writing a summer time music this time round, I felt that ‘summer time’ was just like ‘youth.’ Youthfulness entails each a refreshing feeling and a passionate warmth. I hope you’ll really feel each ‘summer time’ and ‘youth’ on the identical time [through the song].”

Miyeon added, “Summer is my favourite season, so I really feel like I’ll promote extra fortunately and with extra pleasure this time.”

Soojin, who participated in arising with the visible idea for this comeback together with the opposite members, shared, “We searched by means of a lot of pictures to discover a classic search for our hair, make-up, and outfits. We wished to indicate a summer time vibe that’s uniquely (G)I-DLE’s.”

(G)I-DLE additionally revealed that that they had a brand new actuality present arising, about which Yuqi shared, “We’ll present you a aspect of (G)I-DLE that you simply haven’t been in a position to see.”

Lastly, Soojin talked about the group’s targets for his or her comeback with “DUMDi DUMDi,” saying, “I hope we get No. 1 on music charts, and I would really like for us to earn the key phrase of ‘unequalled.’”

(G)I-DLE returns with “DUMDi DUMDi” on August Three at 6 p.m. KST. Take a look at the teasers right here!

Supply (1) (2) (3)