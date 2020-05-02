(G)I-DLE Thanks Their Fans In Sweet Messages For 2nd Debut Anniversary

On Might 2, (G)I-DLE celebrated their second debut anniversary!

The group carried out the music “Luv U” on “Music Core” that day and wrote on Twitter, “With capes and By no means-wands, (G)I-DLE remodeled into child wizards! It was a particular efficiency of ‘Luv U’ to mark the significant 2nd anniversary! We are going to reward solely completely satisfied magic to Neverland [fandom name].”

Later that day, the woman group held a dwell broadcast on YouTube to speak with followers about their second debut anniversary. On Twitter, they shared a photograph and wrote, “The second debut anniversary livestream was completely satisfied as a result of we spent it along with Neverland. You’ll watch for our letters and Polaroids on our third debut anniversary, proper? Let’s keep collectively for a very long time, Neverland.”

In the course of the livestream, the members celebrated with cake and shared their emotions about their second anniversary. Soojin mentioned, “I can’t consider that we’ve handed our second yr. Thanks for displaying us a lot love and I hope that we are able to proceed to make good recollections sooner or later.” Shuhua mentioned, “NEVERVER, thanks for cheering us on and loving us for 2 years. The members and the workers labored actually exhausting.” Yuqi mentioned, “I didn’t know that our second anniversary would come this quick, however even when it was exhausting, we bought by it due to Neverland. Thanks to everybody who beloved (G)I-DLE. I’m grateful to everybody round me, together with the members, my dad and mom, my household, and all of the workers.”

Soyeon mentioned, “To our Neverland, thanks for staying the identical and loving us for 2 years. I’m so grateful. Thanks to Neverland, we had been in a position to be completely satisfied whereas selling for the previous two years.” Miyeon mentioned, “I don’t assume two years glided by so quick in my life. It was actually enjoyable. There have been ups and downs, however I don’t actually keep in mind the downs. There are such a lot of extra recollections to make sooner or later, so let’s keep wholesome and completely satisfied collectively.” Minnie mentioned, “In the present day is an effective day. I can’t consider we’re already at our second debut anniversary. We didn’t assume we’d obtain a lot love after our debut. Let’s keep collectively for a very long time, for 10 years, 20 years, without end.”

Among the members took to Instagram to share extra private messages. Minnie wrote, “Luv U. #2YEARSWITHGIDLE. All the time thanks and love you pricey NEVERVER.”

Yuqi wrote in Korean, English, and Chinese language, “Pricey Neverland, who gave us a lot love for the previous two years. There’s so much I wanna say to you guys… however I simply can’t consider something apart from ‘I like you.’ I’ve had so many ups and downs, however I feel I bought by all of the difficulties due to you. I actually, actually love you all. We nonetheless have so many extra anniversaries to rejoice collectively. No matter occurs, simply keep in mind, I’m at all times right here with you all. It’s my honor to have you ever, my pricey Neverland.”

Congratulations to (G)I-DLE on their second debut anniversary!