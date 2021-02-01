General News

(G)I-DLE To Release Collab With Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

February 1, 2021
1 Min Read

Mark your calendars: (G)I-DLE is teaming up with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike for an thrilling new collab!

On February 1 at midnight KST, (G)I-DLE formally introduced that they might be becoming a member of forces with the Belgian DJ duo for a brand new remix of their newest title observe “HWAA.”

The group additionally unveiled a teaser for the upcoming digital single “HWAA (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix),” which can be launched on February 5 at 2 p.m. KST.

Followers had been hoping for the information of a collaboration between the 2 teams since earlier this month, when Dimitri Vegas shared (G)I-DLE’s music video for “HWAA” on his Twitter account and tagged Like Mike.

Are you excited for (G)I-DLE’s new collab with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike?

