(G)I-DLE To Reveal New Song Made By Minnie And Yuqi During Online Concert

(G)I-DLE might be showcasing a brand new track!

Beforehand, (G)I-DLE introduced plans to carry an internet live performance as a substitute of their beforehand scheduled first world tour as a result of ongoing pandemic. The on-line live performance is titled “I-LAND: WHO AM I” and might be broadcast on July 5 at three p.m. KST.

(G)I-DLE will be exhibiting a brand new track composed by members Minnie and Yuqi by this live performance. In response to Star Right this moment, the observe is about to be launched within the type of a digital single.

It’s the first time in a couple of 12 months that Minnie will launch a self-composed track after her tracks “Blow Your Thoughts” from the group’s second mini album “I Made” and “For You” from their Japanese debut album. That is Yuqi’s first time composing a track.

