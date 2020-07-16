(G)I-DLE Unveils Details For Summer Comeback With “DUMDi DUMDi”

(G)I-DLE revealed information about their comeback!
The group shall be returning on August three at 6 p.m. KST with the only “DUMDi DUMDi,” they usually’ve shared a teaser poster!
Additionally they not too long ago shared some mysterious teasers which may be linked to their new launch!
??????#여자아이들 #GIDLE pic.twitter.com/1DV54ujOyL
— (G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 (@G_I_DLE) July 15, 2020
#DDDD pic.twitter.com/HrMV8xS35J
— (G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 (@G_I_DLE) July 16, 2020
(G)I-DLE most not too long ago made a comeback in April with “Oh my god.“
