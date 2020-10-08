(G)I-DLE’s “HANN” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 100 Million Views

(G)I-DLE’s “HANN” MV has joined the 100 million views membership on YouTube!

“HANN” was launched on August 14, 2018 as a digital single. On October 7, the music video for the hit reached 100 million views on (G)I-DLE’s official channel!

It’s now (G)I-DLE’s third music video to hit the milestone on one channel, following “LATATA” and “Oh My God.” Mixed views for “HANN” on (G)I-DLE’s channel and the 1theK channel reached 100 million views in August 2019.

Watch “HANN” once more beneath to rejoice!