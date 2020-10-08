General News

(G)I-DLE’s “HANN” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 100 Million Views

October 8, 2020
1 Min Read

(G)I-DLE’s “HANN” MV has joined the 100 million views membership on YouTube!

“HANN” was launched on August 14, 2018 as a digital single. On October 7, the music video for the hit reached 100 million views on (G)I-DLE’s official channel!

It’s now (G)I-DLE’s third music video to hit the milestone on one channel, following “LATATA” and “Oh My God.” Mixed views for “HANN” on (G)I-DLE’s channel and the 1theK channel reached 100 million views in August 2019.

Watch “HANN” once more beneath to rejoice!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.