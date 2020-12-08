(G)I-DLE’s Minnie Thanks BLACKPINK’s Lisa For Cheering Her On With A Gift

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie and BLACKPINK’s Lisa confirmed their love and assist for one another!

Minnie is at the moment filming the Netflix collection “So Not Price It” (additionally recognized by its literal title “I Want the World Would Finish Tomorrow”) and Lisa despatched a meals truck for her fellow Thai idol. On December 8, Minnie shared photographs on Instagram of herself fortunately posing with the truck and its treats.

A banner on prime of the truck reads, “Minnie! Destroy the world! Please take excellent care of my buddy Minnie. – Lisa.” One other reads, “Please take pleasure in” and “Stick with it, Minnie!”

Minnie described Lisa in her Instagram caption as her “large supporter” in English. She wrote in Korean, “It was so scrumptious. Thanks!!”

