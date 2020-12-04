(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon And SF9’s Hwiyoung’s Upcoming Web Drama “Replay” Unveils Fun Poster

Upcoming internet drama “Replay” (literal title) has revealed its first poster!

“Replay” is a relatable romance drama a few group of inexperienced 18-year-olds chasing after love and their goals throughout essentially the most awkward and unsure time of their lives. The online drama will star (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, Kim Min Chul, SF9’s Hwiyoung, Choi Ji Soo, and Marco.

On December 4, the upcoming internet collection launched a teaser poster that options its 5 leads playfully posing collectively. The poster options the tagline “The second when the whole lot begins once more,” in addition to the mysterious phrase “Neon Paprika.”

As the net drama has already accomplished filming, manufacturing firm Coronary heart Individuals confidently remarked, “The chemistry between the leads was particularly excellent on this drama. Similar to the pleasant vibe on the filming set, the story got here out enjoyable and candy.”

The upcoming drama additionally shared a sneak peek of the chemistry between its stars by releasing lovable behind-the-scenes images from filming.

“Replay” is at present slated to premiere in January 2021.

Are you excited for this new internet drama?

Within the meantime, watch Kim Min Chul in “Single & Able to Mingle” beneath!

