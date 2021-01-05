(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, SF9’s Hwiyoung, And More Form A Band In Poster For Web Drama “Replay”

The upcoming internet drama “Replay” has revealed a brand new “band model” poster!

“Replay” is a relatable romance drama a couple of group of inexperienced 18-year-olds chasing after love and desires throughout probably the most awkward and unsure time of their loves. It stars (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, Kim Min Chul, SF9’s Hwiyoung, Choi Ji Soo, and Marco.

In distinction to the first poster, this new poster is a “band model” that reveals the 5 actors as members of a band. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon performs Yoo Ha Younger on vocals, Kim Min Chul performs Gong Chan Younger on keyboard, SF9’s Hwiyoung performs Lee Ji Hoon on electrical guitar, Choi Ji Soo performs Im Website positioning Eun on bass guitar, and Marco performs Shim Tae Younger on drums.

Coronary heart Folks, the manufacturing firm, acknowledged, “The actors realized the devices themselves within the curiosity of realism and performed them all through filming. Please sit up for the harmonies they created with their music and their appearing.” As “Replay” is a couple of highschool band, Coronary heart Folks additionally really helpful that viewers look out for the unique soundtrack.

“Replay” premieres first on January 19 on Korean streaming platforms, then on January 26 on the YouTube channel LIKE THAT.

