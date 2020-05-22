(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon + Shuhua Talk About Their Tom-And-Jerry Dynamic, Future Objectives, + More

In a current interview and pictorial for Marie Claire journal, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Shuhua dished on how the group’s mindset has modified since their debut two years in the past!

E(G)I-DLE celebrated the second anniversary of their debut earlier this month, and when requested how the group had modified over the previous two years, each Miyeon and Shuhua agreed that the entire members had turn into extra relaxed.

“We undoubtedly really feel much less burdened by stress than we used to prior to now,” mentioned the idols. “We’ve put that apart and are having fun with our work with blissful hearts.”

Miyeon and Shuhua additionally defined why they have been referred to as “Tom and Jerry,” with Shuhua clarifying, “I’m Jerry, and [Miyeon] is Tom.” Miyeon went on to self-deprecatingly elaborate that she might be a bit dense at occasions, whereas Shuhua was fast on the uptake and tended to note issues quicker than she did.

As for (G)I-DLE’s targets for the longer term, Miyeon replied, “Fairly than speak about summary or far-off targets like ‘let’s turn into extra profitable’ or ‘let’s turn into extra well-known,’ we’re the sort to set short-term targets which can be nearer. Like ‘let’s do a very good job on this side of this album’ or ‘let’s strive fixing this side.’”

“So even when we don’t win first place on a music present or even when our reputation ought to fade, it’s okay,” Miyeon continued. “These aren’t our targets. What the six of us hope for is to do the issues we need to do, and to do them properly.”

Agreeing with Miyeon, Shuhua added, “I believe our followers like that about us as properly. They all the time inform us, ‘(G)I-DLE, do all the things you need to do.’”

Supply (1) (2)