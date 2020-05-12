(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua Fires Back At Malicious Commenter During Live Broadcast

(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua straight referred to as out somebody who left a malicious remark throughout a V Live broadcast.

On Could 10, Shuhua was on V Live speaking with followers when she seen a malicious remark directed in the direction of her. She learn out the remark that stated, “There’s one thing in your face. It’s ugliness.” Scanning it over once more, she requested herself, “Did I learn that flawed?”

She then paused for a second earlier than loudly saying, “Wow, wow!” She addressed the commenter as she requested, “You wouldn’t occur to be the identical one as final time, proper? The one who stated that to Soojin.” She then stated, “Are you loopy? Significantly. Depart, then! Don’t watch this! Significantly. You’re placing me in a foul temper. Get out, then!”

She frowned on the display earlier than saying, “Personally, I’m positive. It doesn’t harm me. However in the event you say that to different individuals, it causes ache! It is unnecessary. When you stated that to my buddy, it might harm me too! If my household noticed that, they’d be harm, you realize! Significantly.”

She stated, “I’m okay. I’m not harm, it’s simply… When you try this to my buddy, I’m not going to allow you to off simple! For actual.”

Her fellow member Miyeon then rejoined Shuhua within the V Live and Shuhua crammed her in on what had simply occurred. “I discovered a malicious commenter,” she stated and shared what the individual had stated. “I obtained indignant at them simply now.”

Miyeon addressed the individual as she stated, “You may’t try this, you realize.” She embraced Shuhua as she requested, “The place is there ugliness on this face?”

Shuhua stated to her, “That individual’s the ugliest. That individual doesn’t also have a face,” which made Miyeon chortle.

What do you consider the best way Shuhua handled the malicious remark?

Supply (1) (2)