(G)I-DLE’s Soojin Names GFRIEND’s SinB And WJSN’s Eunseo As Her Closest Celebrity Friends

(G)I-DLE’s Soojin talked about her friendship with GFRIEND’s SinB and WJSN’s Eunseo!

On the most recent episode of “Idol League,” Soojin performed a “velocity discuss” sport wherein she needed to reply a lot of rapid-fire questions rapidly.

One of many questions requested her to call her closest celeb good friend outdoors of the opposite (G)I-DLE members, and she or he replied with out hesitation, “SinB and Eunseo.”

Soojin went on to speak about their group chat, which is known as “Chung Ba Ji” (the Korean phrase for denims). She defined that there’s a witty hidden which means behind the title, which can be a punny acrostic that stands for the phrase “Youth Is Proper Now.”

Eagle-eyed followers might keep in mind that final month, SinB posted a cute picture of herself and Soojin with the caption “We’re Chung Ba Ji” on her Instagram story after the 2020 KBS Music Pageant.

