(G)I-DLE’s Soojin Releases Detailed Statement About School Bullying Allegations + Cube Takes Legal Action

On March 19, (G)I-DLE’s Soojin launched an in depth assertion during which she personally addressed 10 of the claims that she had been a perpetrator of college violence.

On February 20, Soojin was accused of college bullying by an alleged sufferer (“B”) and the alleged sufferer’s older sister. Cube denied the claims and stated that whereas Soojin had argued with the alleged sufferer, there had been no violence concerned. On February 22, Soojin posted on the fan café to handle some extra accusations of college violence, together with the rumor that she had bullied actress Web optimization Shin Ae. Within the submit, Soojin wrote that though she had smoked a couple of occasions in class, she had not dedicated violence, taken individuals’s belongings, or ostracized others. She added that she had by no means spoken with Web optimization Shin Ae throughout their time at college.

On March 4, Cube introduced that Soojin can be taking a hiatus from actions, in addition to their intention to take authorized motion towards false rumors and malicious feedback. On March 17, Cube launched one other assertion denying all of the claims made by one other accuser claiming to have been a former classmate of Soojin.

The next is Soojin’s assertion made on March 19:

No. 1-6 is my response to the claims made by the primary accuser (“B”) and her older sister. 1. The explanation I knew who “B” was A very long time earlier than B’s sister uploaded her submit, I had discovered from my previous classmates that B was on the lookout for previous photographs of me.

At college, we had been briefly shut associates, so I nonetheless remembered the title of B’s sister. When she first made her submit on-line, I might guess who she was from her person ID.

I’ll take this second to say firmly that my recognition of B was not as a result of I had bullied her. 2. The retraction of thrombocytopenia Within the first accuser’s submit, she stated that the sufferer had developed thrombocytopenia (low degree of platelets within the blood) out of the stress that I had induced her and that she had spent plenty of time within the hospital.

However when B’s sister met with an company consultant, she stated that the thrombocytopenia had began in her third yr of college, a very long time after the alleged interval of college violence talked about within the submit. She additionally stated that the alleged college violence wouldn’t have been a reason for the sickness.

After the face-to-face dialogue, B and her sister modified their assertion to be extra ambiguous and stated that whereas the alleged college violence had not induced the sickness, it doubtless had an impression.

Since this now not gave the impression to be a transparent assertion of victimization, the reference to thrombocytopenia was ultimately eliminated solely. 3. Cellphone argument First, once I met B in particular person, I sincerely apologized a number of occasions for utilizing curse phrases whereas arguing on the cellphone along with her. However I couldn’t acknowledge any a part of the alleged juice incident. In my first assertion, I wrote that whereas I remembered the cellphone name, I had no reminiscence of the juice incident, which had been described in such element. I perceive that this ended up inflicting confusion to those that learn my assertion, and I settle for duty for that.

That is what I keep in mind concerning the cellphone name. B and I had promised to fulfill that day, and I used to be ready for B on the promised location. A very long time had handed with out B exhibiting up, and once I known as her, B out of the blue stated that she couldn’t come. Since this wasn’t the primary time that B had out of the blue canceled a gathering lengthy after the promised assembly time, I misplaced my mood and cursed at her on the cellphone. That cellphone name was simply between B and me and there have been no different associates concerned. It’s clearly my fault that I misplaced my mood and spoke in poor style, however it’s not true that I received indignant at B to bully her. As quickly as I started to curse, B handed the cellphone to her older sister. B’s older sister was an grownup on the time, and she or he scolded me for utilizing curse phrases as a center college scholar, and I apologized and hung up. The sister didn’t as soon as reference the juice incident on the cellphone, and there was no probability for me to clarify intimately the rationale B and I had been arguing. B stated that she received cash from her sister to provide to me, however I’ve by no means obtained cash from B in any respect. After that decision, B and I grew to become distant.

I’ve by no means bullied B, dedicated violence towards her, or stolen her belongings. I’ve by no means bullied anybody additional than what I’ve described above.

Once I met with B, I stated that B’s sister had additionally cursed at me on the cellphone name. At first, B stated that her sister had not, though she had been standing proper there, however later within the dialog she modified her assertion that appeared to substantiate what I stated. By an Instagram Reside broadcast that night time, B’s sister appeared to recollect all the things she had stated and appeared to acknowledge that she had not simply merely scolded me on the cellphone name. 4. About the scolding throughout gymnasium class In keeping with B’s sister, B had laughed throughout gymnasium class when a scholar named “Oh” had known as a scholar named “Kim” by a special title, “Nam.” In keeping with B’s sister, Oh had come to inform me about it, and I had scolded B in entrance of lots of people in entrance of the lavatory.

Oh and I had been simply pleasant classmates and Oh by no means informed me something like what was described above. I checked with Oh and on the time, there was just one gymnasium instructor on the time in the entire college. Within the first yr of center college, Oh and Kim weren’t in the identical class and couldn’t have been in the identical gymnasium class. It doesn’t make sense that somebody would have known as the title of a scholar from one other class throughout college hours.

In keeping with B, this occurred in entrance of lots of people, so I checked with all of the classmates that I used to be nonetheless in touch with, however nobody confirmed what B stated.

My fellow college students and I state that this didn’t ever occur and that it was not a scenario that might ever have occurred. 5. About the DMs and faculty violence committee conferences that had been talked about as proof It’s true that my mom was known as to the varsity as soon as for a faculty violence committee assembly. However I used to be known as to that faculty violence assembly for one thing that had nothing to do with me. I keep in mind my mom popping out of the convention room in tears. She has by no means been brazen in her speech or her manners. The instructor later held personal counsels with my classmates and it was revealed that I had not dedicated any wrongdoing.

You say that I had admitted to being known as earlier than a faculty violence committee?

Simply as I stated above, that faculty violence committee was for a case during which it was revealed that I had been falsely accused. I used to be framed for issues that I didn’t do and my mom was known as in by the varsity. So can it actually be stated that I admitted to going through a faculty violence committee?

At our face-to-face assembly, I spoke with B concerning the college violence committee. The committee was not held in public, so I defined the scenario to her intimately. There was no reply, and after a protracted interval of silence, she stated that she didn’t know something about my mom. She had posted about one thing she didn’t know the main points of and even dragged my household into it.

Even after I clearly defined to B that I had not been discovered responsible because the perpetrator throughout the college violence committee, whose conferences had been held in personal, she took out nearly all the things that I had stated and posted solely that I had admitted to going through a faculty violence committee.

Although there was a recording, though she had stated in an interview with a reporter that I had not admitted to something throughout our face-to-face assembly, she went and unfold the concept that I had admitted to going through a faculty violence committee a number of days later. 6. The explanation that the primary face-to-face assembly happened by means of representatives After the B’s sister first uploaded her submit, the company despatched a DM asking for a face-to-face assembly. However B’s sister stated that B was uncomfortable and refused to fulfill. The company revered her needs and prompt that they meet by means of representatives as a substitute. I wished to talk to B in particular person as nicely, however the DM stated that B was uncomfortable, so I revered her needs. That’s why the primary assembly happened by means of representatives. It wasn’t as a result of I used to be avoiding a face-to-face confrontation.

In our first face-to-face assembly, B had even acknowledged that I used to be the primary to request an in-person dialogue. No. 7 to the tip will likely be addressing numerous different accusations made on-line. 7. The good friend who danced with me at our commencement I keep in mind being associates with this particular person from our third yr of college till our commencement day. After our commencement, we misplaced contact with one another. We didn’t hang around collectively in class, however I do keep in mind hanging out as soon as college had ended. I even knew about that particular person’s household circumstances, so I had thought that we had been shut.

It isn’t true that I known as that particular person over to my home two days earlier than commencement with the excuse of sharing a meal collectively with the intention to demand that they memorize choreography with me. We had rehearsed collectively at my home for a few month and a half earlier than commencement. My father remembers that particular person as nicely, and even remembers that in the midst of our rehearsal, the particular person residing within the house under us known as to complain concerning the noise.

We exchanged songs for a number of months by means of e-mail and I nonetheless have the e-mails as proof. 8. About actress Web optimization Shin Ae’s Instagram submit As I wrote in my first assertion, I’ve by no means spoken with actress Web optimization Shin Ae throughout our time at college. Earlier than this concern started, I had no concept even which class she was in.

I’ve by no means dedicated acts like placing cigarettes in her desk or stealing her commencement letters.

I do know nothing about Web optimization Shin Ae and this was the primary time that I had heard such rumors about her and me. I’ve by no means bullied her or cursed at her behind her again.

Each time that I launch a new assertion, Web optimization Shin Ae has shared a submit across the identical time, so many individuals wrongly imagine that I bullied her.

My company has contacted her company, however has gotten no response.

I’m not responsible, so I strongly request Web optimization Shin Ae to launch a transparent assertion concerning the concern. 9. About the padded coat Since this was additionally an incident that didn’t occur, I’m undecided the right way to clarify it. However I can clarify why the accuser’s claims are troublesome to imagine.

It isn’t true that I bullied this particular person in our first yr of college by slapping them on the cheek or coloring on their padded coat with marker.

This particular person wrote that once I bullied them, there was a good friend who witnessed the incident and helped them. I checked with this good friend immediately they usually stated that they’d no reminiscence of this.

When netizens requested the particular person for proof that the coat had been defaced, the accuser stated that they’d offered the merchandise secondhand. The accuser stated that it had been offered just lately, not on the time of the alleged bullying. That implies that a coat that was over 10 years previous had been offered. Folks requested that the vendor get in touch with the customer to get a photograph of the defaced coat, which prompt that the marker had not been erased on the time of buy. However the purchaser responded that the marker had been erased when the coat was laundered. That implies that the marker from 10 years in the past had been simply erased within the laundry. It’s troublesome to imagine that somebody would simply go away the marker there that I had allegedly carried out over 10 years in the past till now.

It was not talked about anyplace within the commercial of the secondhand coat that it had been broken. Even within the one-on-one chat [between seller and buyer], no harm was talked about. It’s commonplace for any harm to be talked about up entrance within the commercial, and the broken space can be proven in {a photograph} for the customer. It is not sensible that the vendor would contact the customer once more with no single {photograph}.

The details about the coat that was uploaded on the secondhand web site confirmed that it was not a coat that had come out once I was in center college. The accuser defined that they’d uploaded the improper info, considering that it was the identical product. However when individuals defined the right way to precisely verify the coat’s product creation date and requested the knowledge, the accuser didn’t reply.

When the accuser first shared their submit concerning the coat, the accuser stated that they had been within the second class within the third yr, and that I used to be within the first-class within the third yr. The accuser claimed that the primary class was stuffed with troublemakers and that the scholar dean was the homeroom instructor for the category. However I used to be within the second class in my third yr of college and my homeroom instructor was the English instructor. Moreover, the primary class was not a category of troublemakers. The accuser has additionally modified their assertion a number of occasions to say that they weren’t positive in the event that they had been within the second class or fifth class in center college.

The accuser claimed that I had come to their class actually because I had a good friend in that class, however once I was in my third yr of center college, all my closest associates had been in the identical class as me, so I rarely went to go to different lessons.

In my third yr of center college, the primary and second lessons had been on the identical flooring, and the opposite lessons had been on the ground above. If the accuser was within the second class and I used to be within the first-class, it could make no sense for the accuser to say that I had “come up” to their class. All the pieces they stated was false. 10. Others It isn’t true that I ever made individuals slap one another, stole their cash and belongings, or despatched messages ostracizing one scholar from the group.

I can not give a protracted clarification for occasions that didn’t occur. I’ve by no means engaged in that type of conduct throughout my time in class. As a substitute of interesting to individuals’s feelings, I did my greatest to put in writing down the rational, clear info with out distortion. The truth that it took me this lengthy to make an announcement doesn’t imply that I used to be responsible. I wanted the time to be clear on the main points, as a result of I knew that one phrase from me would have a giant impression on different individuals. On the time of my first assertion, the flood of rumors and the submit made by a sure actress had immediately mounted me within the public consideration as a “bully.” In a scenario the place I needed to get out an announcement as quick as potential, the incoherence in that assertion ended up creating plenty of misunderstandings, so I took much more care with the subsequent assertion. Nevertheless, nothing I stated within the first assertion was false. I knew that it can be a horrible factor to confess {that a} feminine idol had smoked as a scholar, however I acknowledged the reality as a result of I wished to be trustworthy about all the things. Out of curiosity, I smoked a few times as a scholar, however I acknowledge how improper this conduct was. I settle for duty for this conduct and I’m very sorry. We will likely be accumulating proof and taking authorized motion towards all those that made up false rumors and these individuals will likely be judged by the regulation. If it seems that I did one thing improper, then after all I’ll take the punishment given and go away the group. Nevertheless, the reality about what I’ve not carried out will come to gentle. As soon as once more, I’d wish to sincerely apologize for inflicting a ruckus with this matter. I will likely be honest and trustworthy about this matter till it ends. Thanks.

Cube Leisure additionally launched an announcement on March 19:

Hi there, that is Cube Leisure. That is our company’s last assertion on the matter of (G)I-DLE’s Soojin’s college life. On March 19, we filed prison complaints towards the spreaders of false rumors and malicious commenters, together with the primary accuser, on the Gangnam Police Station. Now we have handed over all the proof that the company had collected about these false claims. By a strict investigation, we imagine that the reality will likely be revealed. We will even be pursuing civil lawsuits with out lenience with the intention to make these individuals take duty for the damages they’ve inflicted. We intend to proceed taking robust authorized motion towards the unfold of false rumors and private assaults with malicious intent.

Supply (1) (2)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews