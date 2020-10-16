(G)I-DLE’s Soojin To Sit Out “2020 SUPER ON:TACT” Performance Due To Ankle Injury

Whats up,

That is Dice Leisure.

This can be a discover about (G)I-DLE member Soojin’s ankle harm.

Soojin sprained her ankle throughout choreography observe, and he or she visited the hospital to obtain an examination and medical remedy.

The examination from medical workers confirmed that she had pulled her ankle ligaments, and he or she is planning to attenuate motion primarily based on the medical workers’s suggestion to put on a forged and protecting pads till she recovers.

For the ‘2020 SUPER ON:TACT’ scheduled for October 18, solely 5 members will take part, with out Soojin. We ask for followers’ sort understanding on this essential change which means they won’t be able to carry out as a full group.

(Soojin will nonetheless take part within the fan occasion.)

Moreover, our artist will take part in future occasions which are applicable for her recovering well being. We’ll do our greatest to assist our artist recuperate as quickly as doable.

