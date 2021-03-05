(G)I-DLE’s Soojin To Temporarily Halt Activities Following School Bullying Allegations

On March 4, Dice Leisure launched a brand new assertion in relation to the college bullying allegations made towards (G)I-DLE’s Soojin.

Final month, Soojin’s center college classmate and the classmate’s older sister accused Soojin of getting bullied the classmate at school. Dice Leisure said that Soojin had fought with the classmate and her sister over the cellphone on the time and that different claims of violence and bullying weren’t true. Soojin additionally personally spoke as much as make clear the rumors that had been being unfold.

Learn Dice Leisure’s newest assertion about Soojin’s future actions under:

Good day. That is Dice Leisure. We’re sharing our place relating to (G)I-DLE member Soojin’s college days.

First, we apologize for not having been capable of share a press release extra promptly. Now we have executed our greatest to confirm the details, and that’s the reason it has taken a very long time to share our place. We ask on your understanding.

Now we have requested the artist’s college, lecturers, many classmates, and different acquaintances concerning the state of affairs on the time. Primarily based on what we’ve got confirmed to this point, as we shared earlier than, it’s true that they fought over the cellphone, however we couldn’t verify the violence that’s being alleged by the creators of the posts.

To clearly confirm the reality, we provided internet hosting a face-to-face assembly between these straight concerned, not the creator of the publish or one other deputy. Nevertheless, all events have shared their reluctance about this, so the assembly between these straight concerned didn’t happen. Nevertheless, if those that had been straight concerned are open for a face-to-face assembly, we’ll organize one any time.

At the moment, Soojin has halted all of her actions, and (G)I-DLE will proceed their promotions as 5 members for now.

We as soon as once more lengthen our apologies to those that felt discomfort because of the matter involving our artist. Nevertheless, we’ll take sturdy authorized motion towards attacking feedback with malicious intentions and issues which are confirmed to be false.

We’ll do our greatest to deliver out the clear reality relating to this matter in order that nobody concerned within the matter is unjustly harmed.