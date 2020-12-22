(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon And Yuqi Reflect On Their Music, Their Dynamic, And More

“(G)I-DLE is a bunch of girls who keep true to their feelings and specific them.” That is how members Soyeon and Yuqi describe their group.

In a current photograph shoot with Marie Claire Korea, the 2 ladies shared extra particulars about their work, their workforce, and private lives.

With a brand new album on the way in which, Soyeon hinted that the group might be again with songs acceptable for the winter. She described the music as much like while you’re beneath the covers in a heated room however with the window open barely, in order that your face feels a chilly breeze. Whereas speaking about how busy of a yr 2020 was for the group, she continued that she prefers having a fast-paced stream as a result of she enjoys having targets to realize.

Each ladies confirmed appreciation for his or her tune “DUMDi DUMDi.” Yuqi defined that she had at all times needed to attempt music that’s shiny however nonetheless has a component distinctive to (G)I-DLE. Soyeon agreed that releasing the tune felt like a launch in a extra figurative method.

2020 was a yr Soyeon collaborated with different artists like Apink’s Namjoo and Ladies’ Era’s Hyoyeon. When requested what she beneficial properties from these experiences, she answered, “Once I’m working as Soyeon of (G)I-DLE, I write songs acceptable for our group. However generally, I provide you with songs that aren’t one of the best match with us. These songs don’t make it on stage with us. When different musicians attain out to me, I benefit from the course of as a result of I get to attempt one thing new. That includes on others’ music provides me an opportunity to showcase the rapper in me, so I particularly admire these alternatives. And to be trustworthy, these songs are typically nearer to the music I personally favor. So, no matter how busy I’m, I’m at all times up for it.”

Yuqi has been revealing completely different sides to her character by way of selection exhibits like “I’m Alive.” She defined that she at all times needed to indicate extra of her candid self by way of selection exhibits and that she is glad she is ready to do exactly that. Soyeon commented that she was amused by Yuqi’s mistake on “I’m Alive,” the place she acquired confused over two Korean phrases. She testified that Yuqi makes related errors extra usually offscreen.

On the considered being on a present collectively, Soyeon stated, “We don’t combat as a lot, can we? We used to combat quite a bit up to now. We’re each trustworthy and direct with our opinions.” Yuqi adopted up by saying that they’re each the sort to take care of points instantly and recover from them simply as rapidly. She added, “We joke round with one another quite a bit. You possibly can say we love one another by way of our fights,” to which Soyeon responded, “On the similar time, we rely on one another and belief one another significantly.”

One other query thrown on the ladies was, “How would you describe (G)I-DLE in a single phrase?” Soyeon responded by stating that the group’s idea is honesty. She added that they’re a workforce of daring and trustworthy girls.

With a view to keep the essence of their identification and subsequently their music, Soyeon selected cash as a obligatory element. She defined that with out it, they could have to decide on to do music that isn’t true to their model, however with cash, they will select to do the kind of music they like even when it isn’t probably the most worthwhile. Yuqi agreed, saying that the remainder of their members in all probability had related ideas.

