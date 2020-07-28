(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi Reveals What Drama She Watched To Learn Korean

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi shared her secret to mastering the Korean language!

On the July 27 broadcast of KBS 2TV’s “Idol on the Quiz,” a present that invitations Okay-pop idols from totally different nationalities to participate in a singular quiz, Dice Leisure artists from BTOB, PENTAGON, CLC, and (G)I-DLE appeared as friends.

Throughout the present, Chinese language member Yuqi, who has spent 4 years in Korea, revealed her approach of studying Korean. She stated, “I taught myself Korean due to the drama ‘My Love From the Star,’ starring Kim Soo Hyun.”

Yuqi revealed that she was a fan of the 2013-2014 drama and that Korean dramas had been all the fad when she was in China.

She continued, “I studied Korean whereas watching ‘My Love From the Star,’ and I’ve all the time appreciated learning.”

Yuqi additionally added, “Once I get in an argument [in Korean] with PENTAGON’s Yuto, I win each single one.” Her comment made everybody chuckle, as Yuto has been residing in Korea longer than Yuqi has.

The present’s MC Jung Hyung Don commented, “I all the time get stunned as a result of Yuqi’s Korean abilities enhance each time I see her.”

“Idol on the Quiz” airs on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. KST.

