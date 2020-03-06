GI Show – Everything We Know About Animal Crossing And Will Coronavirus Cancel E3?

Click on on proper right here to look at embedded media

On this week’s episode of The Recreation Informer Show, I’m joined by way of Dan “The Jacket” Tack, Jeff Cork, and Leo Vader to speak about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Valorant, and whether or not or not we count on the coronavirus will cancel E3. We finish with the always entertaining and enlightening group emails.

To leap to a particular degree throughout the dialogue, check out the time stamps beneath.

Animal Crossing: three:00

Valorant: 20:14

Coronavirus & GDC: 36:55

Group Emails: 48:19