Giaa Manek (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Giaa Manek (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Giaa Manek is an Indian television actress and model. She is believed for her portrayal Gopi Bahu in television serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2010–2012) and Tera Mera Saath Rahe (2021). She has moreover part of numerous television unearths corresponding to Jeannie aur Juju (2015) and Manmohini (2019).

Delivery & Early Existence

Giaa Manek was once born on 18 February 1986 to Harshad Manek and Reena Manek in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She belongs to a Gujrati Hindu rajput family. Manek achieved her schooling in her homeland. She did her graduation in Promoting and Advertising. She at this time lives in Mumbai.

Bio

Actual Identify Giaa Manek Nickname Gia Career Actress and Fashion Date of Delivery 18 February 1986 Age (as in 2021) 35 Years Delivery Position Ahmedabad, Gujarat Nationality Indian House The city Ahmedabad, Gujarat Circle of relatives Mom : Reena Manek



Father : Harshad Manek

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Caste Rajput Cope with Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Profession

Manek started her career as a model. She started her career with Bollywood film Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke, carried out daughter’s serve as of Sankata Prasad Tripathi (carried out through Om Puri). Later she grew to turn into circle of relatives name through Celebrity plus’s same old serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya as female actress opposite to Mohammed Nizam. She left the existing after running for two years, and then her serve as was once persevered through Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

In 2012, she participated in season 5 of dance reality provide Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. In 2015, she seemed in Sab TV’s serial Jeannie aur Juju, for which she won Kalakar Awards for Highest Actress. Later she was once observed in customer glance in television serial Balika Vadhu, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hain and Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai. Not too long ago she worked in Celebrity Bharat’s television serial Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized Faculty No longer Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (2010)



Movie : Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke (2010)

Awards Indian Television tube Awards (2012 & 2013)

BIG Celebrity Leisure Awards (2011)

Indian Tv Academy Awards (2011)

Large Tv Awards (2011)

and a lot of additional

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 2″ Toes Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 34-28-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Studying, Buying groceries and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Ankit Bathla (Actor; Rumoured)

Controversies In 2012, Manek was once stuck in a clumsy situation when the police raided into the popular restobar. The actress was once later introduced as she wasn’t came upon inebriated. Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Giaa Manek

Giaa Manek was once born and presented up in a modest family of Ahmedabad.

Her first salary was once 25000/- for an business industry when she was once an adolescent.

She is a philanthropist and is helping Smile Basis India. She has moreover ramp walked for them to put it on the market girl baby coaching.

Manek has moreover won 5 events Celebrity Parivaar Awards for Favourite Patni, Jodi, Bahu, Behan, Bhabhi and Naya Sadasya.

She is an animal lover. She has a puppy dog Scrappy and a puppy cat Snowbell.

She is an ardent devotee of lord Ganesha.

She won numerous awards at the side of Tv Academy Awards and Indian Television tube Awards for her potency as Gapi Bahu.

In 2020, she seemed as a contestant in freshest television reality provide Large Boss season 14.

Her leisure pursuits are learning, purchasing and dancing.

She was once moreover a part of Delhi Dragons crew at the sports activities actions reality provide Field Cricket League.

