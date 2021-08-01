Giaa Manek (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Giaa Manek (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Giaa Manek is an Indian tv actress and style. She is understood for her portrayal Gopi Bahu in tv serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2010–2012) and Tera Mera Saath Rahe (2021). She has additionally a part of a number of tv presentations similar to Jeannie aur Juju (2015) and Manmohini (2019).

Start & Early Lifestyles

Giaa Manek used to be born on 18 February 1986 to Harshad Manek and Reena Manek in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She belongs to a Gujrati Hindu rajput circle of relatives. Manek finished her training in her native land. She did her commencement in Promoting and Advertising and marketing. She lately lives in Mumbai.

Bio

Actual Identify Giaa Manek Nickname Gia Occupation Actress and Type Date of Start 18 February 1986 Age (as in 2021) 35 Years Start Position Ahmedabad, Gujarat Nationality Indian House The city Ahmedabad, Gujarat Circle of relatives Mom : Reena Manek

Father : Harshad Manek

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Caste Rajput Cope with Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Occupation

Manek began her occupation as a style. She began her occupation with Bollywood movie Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke, performed daughter’s position of Sankata Prasad Tripathi (performed by means of Om Puri). Later she changed into family title thru Superstar plus’s fashionable serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya as feminine actress reverse to Mohammed Nizam. She left the display after operating for 2 years, and then her position used to be persevered by means of Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

In 2012, she participated in season 5 of dance truth display Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. In 2015, she gave the impression in Sab TV’s serial Jeannie aur Juju, for which she received Kalakar Awards for Perfect Actress. Later she used to be observed in visitor look in tv serial Balika Vadhu, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hain and Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai. Just lately she labored in Superstar Bharat’s tv serial Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 2″ Toes Weight 50 Kg Determine Dimension 34-28-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Studying, Buying groceries and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Ankit Bathla (Actor; Rumoured)

Controversies In 2012, Manek used to be stuck in an ungainly state of affairs when the police raided into the preferred restobar. The actress used to be later launched as she wasn’t discovered inebriated. Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Giaa Manek

Giaa Manek used to be born and taken up in a modest circle of relatives of Ahmedabad.

Her first wage used to be 25000/- for an commercial industrial when she used to be a young person.

She is a philanthropist and helps Smile Basis India. She has additionally ramp walked for them to advertise lady kid schooling.

Manek has additionally received 5 occasions Superstar Parivaar Awards for Favourite Patni, Jodi, Bahu, Behan, Bhabhi and Naya Sadasya.

She is an animal lover. She has a puppy canine Scrappy and a puppy cat Snowbell.

She is an ardent devotee of lord Ganesha.

She received a number of awards together with Tv Academy Awards and Indian Television tube Awards for her efficiency as Gapi Bahu.

In 2020, she gave the impression as a contestant in hottest tv truth display Giant Boss season 14.

Her spare time activities are studying, buying groceries and dancing.

She used to be additionally part of Delhi Dragons crew on the sports activities truth display Field Cricket League.

In case you have extra information about Giaa Manek. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

