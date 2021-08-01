Giaa Manek (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Giaa Manek (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Giaa Manek is an Indian tv actress and style. She is understood for her portrayal Gopi Bahu in tv serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya (2010–2012) and Tera Mera Saath Rahe (2021). She has additionally a part of a number of tv presentations similar to Jeannie aur Juju (2015) and Manmohini (2019).
Start & Early Lifestyles
Giaa Manek used to be born on 18 February 1986 to Harshad Manek and Reena Manek in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She belongs to a Gujrati Hindu rajput circle of relatives. Manek finished her training in her native land. She did her commencement in Promoting and Advertising and marketing. She lately lives in Mumbai.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Giaa Manek
|Nickname
|Gia
|Occupation
|Actress and Type
|Date of Start
|18 February 1986
|Age (as in 2021)
|35 Years
|Start Position
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Reena Manek
Father : Harshad Manek
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Caste
|Rajput
|Cope with
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Occupation
Manek began her occupation as a style. She began her occupation with Bollywood movie Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke, performed daughter’s position of Sankata Prasad Tripathi (performed by means of Om Puri). Later she changed into family title thru Superstar plus’s fashionable serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya as feminine actress reverse to Mohammed Nizam. She left the display after operating for 2 years, and then her position used to be persevered by means of Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
In 2012, she participated in season 5 of dance truth display Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. In 2015, she gave the impression in Sab TV’s serial Jeannie aur Juju, for which she received Kalakar Awards for Perfect Actress. Later she used to be observed in visitor look in tv serial Balika Vadhu, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hain and Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai. Just lately she labored in Superstar Bharat’s tv serial Tera Mera Saath Rahe.
Schooling Main points and Extra
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 2″ Toes
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-28-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying, Buying groceries and Dancing
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|Ankit Bathla (Actor; Rumoured)
|Controversies
|In 2012, Manek used to be stuck in an ungainly state of affairs when the police raided into the preferred restobar. The actress used to be later launched as she wasn’t discovered inebriated.
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Value
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Details About Giaa Manek
- Giaa Manek used to be born and taken up in a modest circle of relatives of Ahmedabad.
- Her first wage used to be 25000/- for an commercial industrial when she used to be a young person.
- She is a philanthropist and helps Smile Basis India. She has additionally ramp walked for them to advertise lady kid schooling.
- Manek has additionally received 5 occasions Superstar Parivaar Awards for Favourite Patni, Jodi, Bahu, Behan, Bhabhi and Naya Sadasya.
- She is an animal lover. She has a puppy canine Scrappy and a puppy cat Snowbell.
- She is an ardent devotee of lord Ganesha.
- She received a number of awards together with Tv Academy Awards and Indian Television tube Awards for her efficiency as Gapi Bahu.
- In 2020, she gave the impression as a contestant in hottest tv truth display Giant Boss season 14.
- Her spare time activities are studying, buying groceries and dancing.
- She used to be additionally part of Delhi Dragons crew on the sports activities truth display Field Cricket League.
