Gianluca Lapadula and a viral interview that continues to make the fans of the Peruvian team fall in love

Gianluca Lapadula, the fashionable player in Peru who has all his fans in love. (Photo: FPF).

If there is someone who has the fans of the Peruvian team in love, it is Gianluca Lapadula. The Italian-born forward is the great sensation every time he wears the ‘white and red’. But how has he achieved rapid fan acceptance? Well, leaving the ‘soul’ on the court, something that often leaves him badly hurt. The latter was commented on by the player in a viral interview with the Peruvian Football Federation.

In the last game of the ‘bicolor’, Gianluca Lapadula, who started as a starter in place of Paolo Guerrero, experienced dangerous action when he played the ball with midfielder Tomás Rincón. The ‘Bambino’ almost lost his teeth after colliding with the Venezuelan’s shin (in the end he ended up expelled by slapping against Christian Cueva). Despite this, and after being treated, he continued playing.

“It was a hard blow, but after the game they fixed everything for me and I’m fine,” he said. Gianluca Lapadula on the hard blow to the mouth after Peru vs Venezuela. In fact, the scorer published a photo where he showed how his teeth were with a big smile, as if taking it in the best way, since he understands that it is part of football. The postcard, of course, received all the affection of the fans.

“I can’t smile please … ha ha ha”, he launched wryly at the note. But what he really said later will be captured in everyone’s memory. “I arrived in Lima much uglier, but now I can say that I have become a very cute boy” he said happily, making everyone in the interview room laugh. This last statement was widely accepted on social networks.

Secondly, Gianluca Lapadula spoke of his love for Peru and even revealed that he wants to bring his whole family. “It is something very strong. From the first day I arrived in Peru, people welcomed me with great affection. And it goes on like this. For me it is very important and it helps me too much. I want to thank all the Peruvian fans, I hope to give them a lot of joy ”.

“They received me very well (in Italy after the Copa América 2021). We had a party when I got back. I told them it was something strong and good. I want to bring the whole family to get to know Peru ”, he said. “I am happy coming to Peru. Every day I start to think that I can’t go on without Peru ”, he added.

Regarding the option of making a duo with Paolo Guerrero in the Peruvian national team, he said: “Paolo Guerrero is a historical player, a champion. I would very much like to play with him, as with Raúl Ruidíaz. It all depends on the technician, I am willing to do whatever he asks ”.

His relationship with Christian Cueva and his adaptation to the national team? “The ‘Cholito’ is a great one, I get along very well with him and all the boys. They helped me a lot with the selection. I know everyone much better. Now it’s easier for me, “he said.

Finally, Gianluca Lapadula commented on the Peru vs Brazil this Thursday, September 9 in the city of Recife for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. “It will be a very difficult match. But I, with this group, I think we can achieve a great result on any court ”. Will the ‘Blanquirroja’ make it to the World Cup? “It is a dream for all of Peru. We have the possibility and the desire to achieve our goal ”, he pointed out.

