Gianluca Lapadula before Peru vs Bolivia: “I lack the goal, I will go first if there is a penalty”

Gianluca Lapadula spoke in the preview of Peru vs Bolivia for Qualifying Qatar 2022.

Gianluca Lapadula is already in Lima to join the training sessions of the Peruvian team for the double round of Qualifying Qatar 2022. The Benevento striker has not yet been able to score in the tournament, but he is very confident and aspires to achieve it against Bolivia and Venezuela.

“I am very well physically, I have no problem”said Gianluca Lapadula in an interview for the RPP program ‘Fútbol Como Cancha’. As you recall, the Italian-born was not in his best form on the previous Triple Qualifier date.

“We are more united than ever and I think we should think one game at a time,” said the scorer on how the ‘bicolor’ should face these qualifying matches. “We all know they are important,” he added. Peru is obliged to add the 6 points to continue dreaming of going to the World Cup.

On the other hand, Gianluca Lapadula spoke of the possibility of making a duo with Jefferson Farfán in the attack of the ‘blanquirroja’. “I get along with everyone. I can play from the start, with Farfán … with everyone. We have to think of the best for the national team ”.

He also asked for more capacity for local clashes. “I love the people of Peru very much, I appreciate everything. We need a full stadium, of our fans. With them by the side we can achieve any goal. Our rivals took advantage of the fans’ issue (because they played with more people) ”.

Gianluca Lapadula knows the importance of the goal for a forward. “The goals are missing … but I feel good physically. It would be important to help the team by scoring goals. I go first if there is a penalty”. To close, he again showed his support for Yoshimar Yotún: “He is a very important person on and off the court.”

Gianluca Lapadula played all the matches of the previous triple round, but could not score.

Gianluca Lapadula is the natural replacement for Paolo Guerrero, who will not be with the Peruvian team due to injury. And although he has all the confidence of coach Ricardo Gareca, he has not yet been able to score in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Still, his contribution is important. He will have his revenge on this double day.

Peru will play against Bolivia (November 11 / home) and Venezuela (November 16 / visit). At the moment, the ‘team of all’ is penultimate in the standings, 5 from fifth place. All or nothing in Qualifiers.

KEEP READING:

Salomón Rondón announces his dismissal of Venezuela and will not play against Peru for qualifying

Peru vs Bolivia: capacity, ticket sales and what you should know about the qualifying match

Pedro Gallese and his spectacular save in MLS prior to Peru vs. Bolivia by Qualifiers