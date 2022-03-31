Gianluca Lapadula: the road from heartbreak to unconditional love for the ‘Bambino’ in times of playoffs

Gianluca Lapadula: the path from heartbreak to unconditional love for the ‘Bambino’ in times of playoffs (Photo: Reuters)

Gianluca Lapadula He came to the Peruvian team to stay, make history, and penetrate the hearts of Peruvians, and for many he is close to becoming an idol of the white and red team.

The news of a scoring striker who played for Pescara in Italy’s Serie B with Peruvian descent on his mother’s side and eligible to play for the peruvian national team appeared in December 2015. Six years and four months have passed, but also 20 games, six goals and three assists with the peruvian national team. In addition, from qualifying for the World Cup playoff for Qatar 2022

“It was all new, every day I learned something more and all that became a responsibility towards the national team and Peru. The selection became a motivation to be the best version of myself“, summarized Gianluca Lapadula about what the Peruvian team meant for his life and for now it is true.

THE DISCOVERY OF LAPADULA

The unusual discovery of Gianluca Lapadula for the Peruvians it was thanks to his goal at Pescara in December 2015. “IL Peruviano”, was the word of the Italian reporter in one of his goals in Serie B. The Italian-Peruvian striker was known for in Pescara and his soccer environment due to his Peruvian ancestry on the part of his mother Blanca Aida Vargas Higinio, married to Gianfranco Lapadula (his father), and his little-known name was spread until he reached the technical command of the Peruvian team of Ricardo Gareca.

SCOUTING LAPADULA

The sports scout Víctor Zaferson received the information of the existence of Gianluca Lapadula in the Serie B of Italy. “IL Peruviano” caught the attention of Colombian journalist Juan Arango and the news reached Videna immediately through Peruvian scouting.

Gianluca Lapadula: the path from heartbreak to unconditional love for the ‘Bambino’ in times of playoffs (Photo: Reuters)

THE MEETING WITH GARECA

The national media began following Gianluca Lapadula and between December 2015 and January 2016 the attacker had already scored six goals out of the 30 he scored to become the top scorer in the Italian Serie B.

On February 7, 2016, Ricardo Gareca and part of his technical team traveled to Italy and met with Gianluca Lapadula to invite him to be part of the Peruvian team. It was precisely the day of his 26th birthday, and prior to the matches against Venezuela in Lima (2-2) and Uruguay (0-1) in Montevideo on date 5 and 6, respectively, of the Russia 2018 Qualifiers.

Gianluca Lapadula and his family met with Ricardo Gareca and the technical command of the Peruvian national team in 2016

LAPADULA POSTPONED PERU

Days after the meeting in Turin, Italy, the coach of the Peruvian national team Ricardo Gareca announced that Gianluca Lapadula He had decided not to play for the moment with the Peruvian team. “Lapadula needs more time to think about it. She contacted me. But at the moment he is focused on Serie B, but he maintains the interest of the national team. The doors for Lapadula are open. It may be that he is in the Copa América. We will have to see, ”said the DT of Peru at that time. However, he was not in the 2016 Copa América either.

The Pescara attacker himself later explained that his decision was based on the fact that his priority was to obtain promotion with Pescara from Italy, which he achieved in June 2016. “You, the Peruvian people, have filled my heart with immense love and I am sure that that so much strength that I have now in the field is thanks to you. I can say one thing: being called up by the peruvian national team is the most important opportunity i have had in my life so far”, he quoted on his official Facebook account on February 23, 2016.

Gianluca Lapadula scored a ‘chalaca’ goal in Italy’s Serie B with Pescara

MEDIA CONTROVERSY BY LAPADULA

The case of Gianluca Lapadula, the possible call in the first instance, added to the meeting with Gareca and his subsequent postponement of the decision to concentrate on his club Pescara in Italy, became the subject of controversy between the press and the Peruvian fans who argued in both senses that he was not necessary, that he could be harmful or that he was the striker that the Peruvian team needed.

CALL TO ITALY

In July 2016 Gianluca Lapadula He signed with AC Milan and in November of that same year he was summoned to the Italian team for the Russia 2018 Qualifiers. He did not play for the European qualifier, but in May 2017 he played a friendly with the ‘Azurri’ and scored a hat-trick against San Marine. The ‘Bambino’ was at that time off the radar of the Peruvian team.

Gianluca Lapadula scored a hat-trick in the friendly match between Italy and San Marino

THE DNI OF LAPADULA AND ITS CALL

In October 2020, Gianluca Lapadula He had spent more than three years without being called up to the Italian national team and Peru had already played its first World Cup after 36 years. With Claudio Pizarro out of Gareca’s calls, he was not even called for Russia 2018, and in the absence of Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfán, the bicolor faced the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and the Italian-Peruvian managed his DNI and was called for the first time to the Peruvian team.

Gianluca Lapadula entered the second half of the defeat against Chile in Santiago (2-0) and then started in Argentina in Buenos, in the match that Peru also lost (0-1).

The striker showed his game and attitude on the field of play and began to win the affection of the Peruvians. The hugs from him and the different publications that showed his interest in knowing the roots of his mother increased his popularity, despite his poor results.

SECOND CALL AND UNCOVER

Gianluca Lapadula He appeared again in Ricardo Gareca’s list for the matches against Colombia and Ecuador for the South American Qualifiers. In the duel with a defeat (3-0) against the coffee growers, he came on in the second half to replace Paolo Guerrero.

In Quito, against ‘Tri’ he was the star of the 2-1 victory with two assists for goals from Christian Cueva and Luis Advíncula. It was Lapadula’s best game and the beginning of the recovery of the Peruvian team towards the playoffs.

AMERICA’S CUP WITH LAPADULA

Lapadula scored his first goal with the Peruvian national team against Ecuador for the 2021 Copa América. At the end of the South American tournament, the attacker added four goals and established himself as one of the best players in the bicolor team and essential for the technical command of Peru.

HEADING TO THE REPECHAGE

Gianluca Lapadula he scored three goals in Peru’s three victories in the Qualifiers. The most important was against Paraguay at minute 5 that led to victory and qualification for the playoffs heading to Qatar 2022.

Previously, he had scored against Bolivia (3-0) and Venezuela (1-2). Gianluca Lapadula He started in the five of the last six matches of the Peruvian team in which he got 13 points out of a possible 18 to secure fifth place in the standings.

Great goal from Lapadula for 1-0 in Peru vs Paraguay for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. (Video: Movistar Deportes).

BLOWS, HUGS AND TEARS

Gianluca Lapadula He is on the verge of fulfilling his World Cup dream with a Peruvian national team shirt. But, the most important thing is the seal that she has left stamped on each of her interventions with the bicolor.

The ‘Inca Gladiator’ as they often call it has aroused the love and respect of Peruvians. Each arrival in Peru meant a return with some serious injury. A septum fracture included, which he decided not to undergo surgery to play for Peru the last double date of the Qualifiers, has not been an impediment for him to continue playing and leaving everything on the field of play. In addition, of su face of suffering for every missed scoring chance or their child tantrum attacks on the lawnare part of his irresistible charisma that was complemented by his fluent Spanish, his hugs, his perfect intonation of the National Anthem and recently her tears when singing ‘Contigo Peru’. She went from controversy, doubts and distrust, to unconditional love in times of playoffs.

Gianluca Lapadula sings with the fans “Contigo Perú”.

