Gianni Infantino landed in Mexico to see the progress of the 2026 World Cup; will meet with AMLO

Gianni Infantinopresident of the FIFAarrived this Wednesday afternoon at Mexico to monitor the country’s progress in the process of getting the Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey be headquarters of 2026 World Cup that it will share with the United States and Canada.

Mexico claims that the Aztec stadium of Mexico City, the Akron Stadium of the Chivas de Guadalajara and the BBVA Stadium of the Rayados de Monterrey are confirmed in the coming months as venues for the World Cup.

“Welcome to Mexico! Gianni Infantino, President of @FIFA, and his team are received by Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF (Mexican Football Federation), and Iñigo Riestra, Secretary General, upon their arrival in our country as part of the process towards the World Cup 2026″, reported the FMF on Twitter.

Infantino landed in Mexico City and was received by both the directors of the FMF and the Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Maximilian Reyeswho was the representative of the Mexican Government.

The world football leader, according to local press reports, will attend the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final between Pumas UNAM and the Seattle Sounders of the United States that will take place at the Olympic University Stadium in the Mexican capital.

However, Enrique Graue, rector of the university, pointed out minutes before the game that the “owner of the ball” was not going to be present. “I think he is not going to come,” adding that he did not know the reason for his absence.

In addition, the FIFA leader is expected to meet with both the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradoras with Claudia Sheinbaumhead of government of CDMX, and go to the FMF facilities.

Before Infantino’s visit, the three Mexican cities were supervised in 2021 by a FIFA delegation that made observations on aspects to improve.

In addition to analyzing the stadiums, FIFA managers study the logistics of cities, among which are aspects of security, accommodation and transportation.

