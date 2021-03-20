Giannis Antetokounmpo Biopic Finds Three Leads (EXCLUSIVE)

The Giannis Antetokounmpo film at Disney is taking form, with Selection studying solely that the movie has discovered three of its leads.

Newcomer Uche Agada will star because the NBA nice within the movie, which is titled “Greek Freak” in honor of the nickname Antetokounmpo earned for his otherworldly basketball abilities. As well as, Yetide Badaki is becoming a member of the movie as Vera, Antetokounmpo’s mom, whereas Dayo Okeniyi will play Charles, his father.

The movie is being developed by The Walt Disney Studios for streamer Disney Plus. It was first introduced as being in improvement again in 2019. The live-action movie is impressed by the true story of Antetokounmpo’s life and household. Arash Amel is hooked up to write down with Akin Omotoso directing. Antetokounmpo will govt produce, whereas Bernie Goldmann will produce. Manufacturing will start later this 12 months in each Greece and the U.S.

The position will mark Agada’s onscreen debut. He auditioned after seeing a screengrab on Instagram of an announcement in regards to the open casting name from Antetokounmpo’s Twitter.

Badaki’s current credit embrace enjoying Bilquis in all three seasons of the Starz adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” in addition to a task on NBC’s hit drama collection “This Is Us.” She has additionally starred in options comparable to “The Lengthy Shadow,” “What We Discovered,” and “Chasing the Rain.” She is repped by Revolutionary Artists.

Okeniyi can be an NBC alum, having beforehand starred within the community’s cop drama collection “Shades of Blue.” Elsewhere on TV, he appeared within the first season of the Apple drama “See” reverse Jason Momoa. He has starred in plenty of options as properly, together with “The Starvation Video games,” “Terminator Genisys,” “Runner Runner,” and “The Spectacular Now.” He’s repped by UTA, Domesticate Leisure, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.

Born to Nigerian immigrants in Greece, Antetokounmpo began out enjoying basketball in Europe earlier than shifting to the U.S. in 2013 to play for the Milwaukee Bucks. He shortly established himself as a serious star on the crew, and has since been named a two-time NBA Most Worthwhile Participant, a five-time All Star, and NBA Defensive Participant of the 12 months, amongst different accolades. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Bucks in December that’s reportedly valued at $228 million.

(Pictured, from left to proper: Uche Agada, Yetide Badaki, Dayo Okeniyi)