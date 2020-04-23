General News

Giant 40,000 piece Disney jigsaw puzzle sells out – but there are other options for Disney fans

April 23, 2020
2 Min Read

Whereas we’re spending additional time at residence, many have turned to the problem of piecing collectively a very good quaint jigsaw puzzle to cross the time. Whereas a few of us are left feeling fairly proud after ending a 1,000 or 5,000 piece scene, there are others who’ve clearly kicked issues up a notch.

Current social media posts have featured vastly devoted puzzle fans ending Ravensburger’s Disney Moments puzzle in all its 40,320 items of glory. In keeping with Ravensburger and the Guinness World Information, this big jigsaw is the biggest commercially-available puzzle on the planet and measures a whopping 680 x 192cm when full.

The Disney Moments puzzle options ten scenes from traditional motion pictures together with Snow White, Fantasia, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Peter Pan, The Jungle E-book, The Little Mermaid, Magnificence and the Beast and The Lion King.

Sadly for fans, the enormous puzzle is unavailable on Amazon and in addition on Ravensburger’s personal web site.

1,000 piece+ Disney puzzles to purchase on-line

Should you can’t get your palms on this gigantic jigsaw, or just don’t have the area for it, there are nonetheless loads of other (barely much less formidable) Disney puzzles out there to maintain boredom at bay. And don’t overlook, there’s at all times Disney Plus, the Home of Mouse’s new streaming service, for you to get your Disney repair.

Fantastic World of Disney Puzzle – 1,000 items

Wonderful World of Disney puzzle


Amazon

Ravensburger’s Fantastic World of Disney Puzzle provides an attention-grabbing round design that includes characters from numerous movies, together with Peter Pan and Dumbo.

Purchase on Amazon

Disney Multicha Puzzle – 5,000 items

Multicha Disney jigsaw


Amazon

That includes over 60 characters in a single busy scene, this Disney puzzle from Ravensburger is bound to maintain you busy for some time.

Purchase on Amazon

Disney Museum Puzzle – 9,000 items

One other difficult puzzle with an enormous 9,000 items, this Ravensburger jigsaw contains a corridor of fame of Disney characters.

Disney museum puzzle

Purchase on Amazon

Puzzles taking up the kitchen desk? Attempt a puzzle roll matt to maintain issues tidy – although, this gained’t be sufficiently big for the whopping 40,000 piece Disney Moments design – this puzzle matt suits 1,500 items.

Puzzle roll matt


Amazon

Purchase on Amazon

Want extra Disney? Signal as much as Disney Plus for a free seven day trial.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment