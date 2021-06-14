Giant blow to Chirag, Lok Sabha Speaker regarded as Pashupati Kumar Paras because the chief of LJP parliamentary birthday celebration

Pashupati Kumar Paras new birthday celebration chief of Lok Janshakti Birthday party LJP in Lok Sabha . 5 of the six LJP MPs on Sunday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter to him, soliciting for him to nominate Paras because the birthday celebration chief rather than Chirag. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday issued a revised notification spotting Paras because the chief of the LJP. Additionally Learn – LJP MP united towards Chirag Paswan, selected uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as chief of the birthday celebration in Lok Sabha

Previous, 5 of the six Lok Sabha participants of the Lok Janshakti Birthday party (LJP) had joined palms to take away birthday celebration leader Chirag Paswan because the birthday celebration’s chief within the decrease area of Parliament and exchange him along with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. decided on for this put up. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday night time identified Paras because the chief of the LJP within the Area. An afternoon sooner than this, 5 MPs had knowledgeable Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about their choice. Additionally Learn – Cut up In LJP: Rise up MPs selected Pashupati Paswan as their chief, speculations about becoming a member of JDU

Paras on Monday lauded Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar, describing him as a just right chief and a “Vikas Purush”, exposing a significant rift within the birthday celebration as Paras’ nephew Chirag Paswan was once the stalwart of the JD(U) president. There were critics. Additionally Learn – Cut up In LJP, Bihar Politics: Rebel in LJP! 5 MPs can sign up for JDU

Paras, MP from Hajipur, mentioned, “I’ve no longer damaged the birthday celebration, however have stored it.” He mentioned that 99 % of LJP staff beneath Paswan’s management within the 2020 Bihar Meeting elections towards the JD(U) made the birthday celebration worse and worse. Unsatisfied with the efficiency.

Relating to the deficient efficiency within the elections, he mentioned that the LJP was once at the breaking point. He criticized “anti-social” parts within the birthday celebration, in all probability pointing to an in depth aide of Paswan. The closeness of that chief to Paswan was once knocking many leaders of the birthday celebration. Paras mentioned his faction will proceed to be part of the BJP-led NDA govt and Paswan may additionally proceed to be part of the organisation.

