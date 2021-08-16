Giant blow to Congress celebration, Assam Mahila Morcha President Sushmita Dev resigns

Guwahati: The Congress celebration has suffered a significant setback in Assam. Sushmita Dev, who was once the president of Assam India Mahila Congress right here, has distanced herself from the Congress celebration. Allow us to let you know that he first left the celebration’s WhatsApp team. After this, he has modified his left from Twitter. Right here he has described himself as a former Congress chief.Additionally Learn – Resolution to have a good time ‘Partition Vibhishika Memorial Day’ an afternoon prior to Independence Day, PM Modi gave knowledge

Please inform that Sushmit Dev has despatched his resignation to the intervening time president of the Congress celebration, Sonia Gandhi. Allow us to let you know that she was once indignant with the celebration for a very long time. The inside track of his displeasure had come to the fore a number of occasions all the way through the Assam Meeting elections.

In March, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee needed to quash speculations of Sushmita Dev's resignation. Allow us to let you know that all the way through the Assam Meeting elections, he had expressed his displeasure with the celebration over seat-sharing. In this kind of scenario, he has now left the Congress, which has come as a large blow to the Congress celebration.