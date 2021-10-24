Giant blow to Congress in MP, MLA Sachin Birla joins BJP in the midst of Lok Sabha by-elections

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has suffered some other main setback when its MLA from Barwah, Sachin Birla, joined the BJP. Birla joined the BJP in a gathering arranged in Barwah within the presence of Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. CM Shivraj Chauhan had long past to deal with the general public assembly at Bedia in Barwah meeting constituency of Khandwa parliamentary constituency. Congress MLA Sachin Birla joined BJP within the assembly held right here. On the identical time, Congress state president Kamal Nath has referred to as it the politics of bargaining.Additionally Learn – Karwa Chauth Ka Chand Kab Niklega: Know when the moon will pop out on your town: In those towns of UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, the moon of Karwa Chauth will pop out presently

Birla had received the remaining election of Barwah meeting of Barwani district and he's a pacesetter with mass base right here. Leader Minister Chouhan welcomed Congress MLA Sachin Birla dressed in an angavastra and becoming a member of the BJP. On becoming a member of BJP, Birla mentioned that his most effective purpose is all spherical construction of the area. When Kamal Nath used to be the Leader Minister, he didn't have time. On the identical time, when Shivraj Singh Chouhan become the Leader Minister, he gave directions to the advance officials of the realm.

On Congress MLA's becoming a member of BJP, Congress state president Kamal Nath mentioned, BJP shaped its executive within the state by way of bargaining and bidding, for the reason that other people had rejected him within the elections, made him take a seat at house. He additional mentioned, now even in those 4 by-elections being held within the state, BJP has observed the temper of the folks. The BJP has were given a terror of the conceivable effects, their toughen base is over. Now the general public does no longer wish to see him in energy even for a second, so now to avoid wasting his executive and the misplaced toughen base, the BJP is as soon as once more engaged in bargaining and tarnishing the politics of the state and insulting the fitting of the folks to vote in democracy. Has been.

Kamal Nath additional mentioned, Shivraj, regardless of how a lot bargaining politics you do to avoid wasting your chair, however this chair of yours isn’t going to be stored now, for the reason that public has rejected you and your bargaining politics can be given a befitting answer in those elections. Will give