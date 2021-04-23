Giant Coincidence in Bihar: 9 useless our bodies of jeep fell in Ganga river in Patna, rescue operations proceed

Bihar, Coincidence, Ganga, Patna, Bihar Information: There’s a giant twist of fate in Bihar nowadays on Friday. A minimum of 10 folks disappeared within the water after a jeep stuffed with about 15 passengers fell into the Ganga river from Peepapul in Patna. Aid and rescue groups have recovered 9 our bodies within the seek operation to seek for the lacking folks. In line with the newest replace, 9 folks died and 3 others have been lacking when a automobile fell into the river on Friday morning from the Pipa bridge at the Ganges river within the Danapur house of ​​Patna, Bihar’s capital. Confirming the twist of fate, Patna District Justice of the Peace Chandrashekhar Singh mentioned that groups of State Crisis Reaction Power (SDRF) and Nationwide Crisis Reaction Power (NDRF) are engaged in rescue and reduction paintings. Additionally Learn – Bihar: In case you are keen on paan-khaini, then this information has labored for you! Know what’s the new order of the federal government; On violation ..

Bihar: A jeep, wearing no less than 15 passengers, fell into river Ganga at Peepapul in Patna nowadays; no less than 10 folks lacking. Seek operation for the lacking peole is underway.

In line with information company ANI, a jeep wearing about 15 folks fell into the Ganges river at Pipapul in Patna in Bihar’s capital. A minimum of 10 persons are lacking from this. A rescue operation was once performed.

Groups of SDRF and NDRF took 9 our bodies and automobile out of the river

Sonpur sub-divisional police officer Anjani Kumar mentioned that with the assistance of the staff of SDRF and NDRF, 9 our bodies and a automobile had been taken out of the river, including that the seek for the 3 folks lacking within the twist of fate is on. Kumar mentioned that the folk on board the automobile have been returning to their place of dwelling at Chitrakoot Nagar in Danapur house of ​​Patna from Akhipur after attending the marriage rite, when the twist of fate happened.

CM expresses sorrow, help of Rs 5-5 lakh to households of 9 useless

Leader Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the demise of 9 folks within the twist of fate. The Leader Minister has directed to present ex-gratia grant of Rs. 4-4 lakh to the dependents of the deceased within the twist of fate. He has prayed to God to present the bereaved households the ability to be affected person on this hour of grief. On the identical time, former Union Minister and BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav has expressed deep condolences at the demise on this twist of fate.