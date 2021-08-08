Giant declare of BJP chief – Sachin Pilot is a great chief, will quickly sign up for BJP

Rajasthan Information: Bharatiya Janata Celebration Nationwide Vice President AP Abdullakutty mentioned that Congress chief Sachin Pilot is a great chief and he’ll sign up for the BJP quickly like his contemporaries. Abdullakutty mentioned in Jaipur, “Sachin Pilot is a great chief. I consider that he too will sign up for BJP quickly in long term.Additionally Learn – Now BJP’s best friend ‘Apna Dal’ demanded caste census, mentioned – separate ministry must even be created

It's noteworthy that there was once hypothesis of Sachin Pilot becoming a member of the BJP even after a yr in the past, some MLAs underneath his management had followed a rebellious angle in opposition to the management of Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot. On the other hand, the pilot himself has dominated out this type of risk. In June this yr, BJP chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi had mentioned that she had reportedly spoken to an indignant Congress chief about becoming a member of the BJP. Taking a jibe at this, Pilot had mentioned, "Perhaps a BJP chief has spoken to Sachin Tendulkar and Bahuguna does no longer have the braveness to speak to him."

Abdullakutty mentioned that this can be a lie that BJP is in opposition to Muslims. "This is a lie that the BJP is in opposition to Muslims. Our revered RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) leader (Mohan Bhagwat) has obviously mentioned that Muslims and Hindus are one and their DNA may be the similar. Former President of State Congress Committee Minorities Division Abid Kagzi has termed Abdullakutty's commentary as deceptive.