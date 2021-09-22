Giant motion in conversion case – Maulana Kalim Siddiqui arrested, actress Sana Khan was once married

UP Crime Information: Within the unlawful conversion case, UP ATS has arrested some other accused Maulana Kalim Siddiqui from Meerut. He’s the chairman of Jamiat-e-Waliullah Consider. The lively position of Kalim, who was once involved with Umar Gautam, the principle accused arrested within the conversion case, has additionally come to the fore. Proof of investment of Rs 3 crore from in a foreign country has been discovered towards Kaleem. On the identical time, his dating with Umar Gautam and different accused is underneath investigation.Additionally Learn – UP Information: 7 other people get existence imprisonment for burning alive Dalit sisters in Moradabad

Siddiqui had accomplished Sana Khan's marriage

It is usually mentioned that Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui were given married to former Bollywood movie actress Sana Khan. Sana Khan had determined to go away her movie occupation and lead a lifetime of Islamic custom after marrying a Maulana, which turned into the topic of a lot dialogue.

ADG disclosed within the press convention

ADG Prashant Kumar stated that on June 20, other people running unlawful conversion gangs had been arrested. A case was once registered on this regard. Umar Gautam and his friends had been funded about Rs 57 crore from a British primarily based group. The main points of the bills of which the accused may now not give. A complete of 10 other people had been arrested on this regard with the exception of as of late’s accused, out of which chargesheet has been filed towards 6 on other dates, investigation is occurring towards 4.

UP ATS has arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in reference to India’s biggest non secular conversion syndicate busted by means of the ATS. He runs Jamia Imam Waliullah believe that finances a number of madrassas for which he gained large overseas investment: Police percent.twitter.com/XxHIYhxJKx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2021

The ADG additional stated that the investigation delivered to gentle that Maulana Kalim Siddiqui is concerned within the act of unlawful conversion and that is being accomplished on a national degree underneath the guise of more than a few tutorial, social, non secular establishments, for which large investment from in a foreign country. being gained. Which is being accomplished organizationally in a deliberate approach. Wherein many well-known other people and organizations of the rustic are concerned. The truth has been proved that it operates India’s biggest conversion syndicate, converts non-Muslims by means of intimidating them.